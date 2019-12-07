Shot-by-shot recap: Tiger Woods' final round at the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods and company were back on the course Saturday for the final round in the Bahamas at the annual Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation and the ONE Bahamas Fund.

Eighteen of the world’s best are at Albany for the fifth consecutive year, with Woods making his first appearance since winning his record-tying 82nd PGA Tour event in October at the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan.

Woods, a five-time winner of the Hero, shot even par Wednesday, then had one of Thursday’s best rounds with a 6-under 66. Woods followed that with a 5-under 67 to move into contention alongside playing partner Justin Thomas. Woods carded a 3-under 69 in the final round and finished fourth. Check out his round shot-by-shot below.

Hero World Challenge: Best photos from Bahamas

Hole 17 – Par 3

Tiger went pin-seeking here and perfectly lands his ball below the cup, letting it run towards the pin to about five feet. It’s just been that kind of second nine, and he can’t believe he missed the birdie putt. That’s a putt he’ll think about all night on the flight to Australia.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 17 (14 under overall).

Hole 16 – Par 4

Driver on No. 16 goes left. It’s in his head now, because he hasn’t played this poorly in a few days. His approach comes up short and he’s able to scramble from there to get to par and stay afloat. He won’t be winning today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 16 (14 under overall).

Hole 15 – Par 5

Sing it with me, folks: The wheels on the round are coming off. Coming off. Coming off. He finds the sand along the fairway off the tee and does the same with his second shot. Not good. At all. His approach comes up short as well, and he’ll need to scramble to keep in contention. From there Tiger gets up and down to avoid any further damage, but it appears to be too late.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 15 (14 under overall).

Hole 14 – Par 4

His first miss of the day on the driveable par 4 finds the sand and it appears to be in a footprint. Not ideal. It’s not a normal bunker, it’s one of those sandy, native areas. The dry sand, almost dirt, wasn’t a good lie and he smacks this one right off the green to a collection area. From there he failed to climb the hill with his chip and it rolled right back to him. At least bogey here coming as he prepares to his his fourth. His effort from there was certainly nothing to write home about, leaving a 10-footer for bogey. HA. Of course he makes it to minimize the damage. Bogey, just his second in the last two days.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 14 (14 under overall).

Hole 13 – Par 4

Loved this one. Fairway. Duh. Right line on the approach to 13 green but he’s a good club short. Hey, a birdie putt is a birdie putt. No dice as he’s a few paces short, but it’s a par! JT drops a stroke, three tied for the lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 13 (15 under overall).

Hole 12 – Par 3

He almost aced it! Tiger went pin-seeking here and just missed the flag. The ball kept releasing past the hole and he’ll have around 6-8 feet for a massive birdie. Oh boy. No dice here, can’t believe he missed that. Disappointing par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 12 (15 under overall).

Hole 11 – Par 5

He literally cannot miss fairways. Tries to get home in two but no die as this misses short and left. He pitches his third up inside eight feet for another chance at birdie. He’s 4 under on this hole this week already. He converts the putt but JT made eagle and now has a one-shot lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 11 (15 under overall).

Hole 10 – Par 4

Fairway wood. Stripeshow. Fairway. Still perfect on the day. Approach with a 9 iron finds the green, just outside 10 feet. Nice and easy swing, he looks totally in control of his game today. Birdie putt just misses the cup, he thought he had it. Par. Moving on. No. 11 is where his demolishing of the back nine has started all week. Showtime.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 10 (14 under overall).

Hole 9 – Par 5

I could watch Tiger hit driver all day long. He hasn’t missed a fairway on the front nine and this one is PURE. Goes for this one in two and misses just short and left, finding the bunker. He was there yesterday and made a nifty out, let’s see what today brings. Not a lot of green to work with there but he pops this one out, lands it within a few feet but the ball releases and leaves some meat on the bone for birdie. Golf is a cruel, awful game. The ball was halfway in on the right edge and lips out, Tiger started to walk it in and stopped dead in his tracks. Gut-wrenching par. Off to the back where he’s 11 under (!!!) this week.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 9 (14 under overall).

Hole 8 – Par 3

Safe shot here at the final par 3 on the front finds the middle of the green. Birdie putt never had a chance but it’s a nice lag to a few feet for a par. Nothing really to see here, boring hole, moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 8 (14 under overall).

Hole 7 – Par 4

Short par 4 here at No. 7 and the Big Cat lays up with an iron. Smart play, especially with the lead. Tiger stared this one down and for good reason, he goes pin-seeking and this one comes to rest inside 10 feet for another birdie chance and the potential solo lead. Walks in the putt. Birdie. Solo lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 7 (14 under overall).

Hole 6 – Par 5

Driver flirts with the rough down the right side but he’s still in the short stuff. Didn’t try to get home in two here, opted to lay up. His approach from the fairway finds the front edge of the green and he finally gets a putt to drop. Mr. Woods is tied for the lead!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (13 under overall).

For birdie and the final-round co-lead. 👀@TigerWoods drains a birdie putt to move into a tie for the lead at -13. pic.twitter.com/g1bPp4gK23 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2019

Hole 5 – Par 3

Useful tee shot here leaves a 20-or-so footer for birdie for the Big Cat. He seems pretty content just taking what the course gives him. He still can’t get his putter going here as this one misses, setting up once again a two-putt par. He needs to get something going with the flat stick today.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (12 under overall).

Hole 4 – Par 4

TW pulled driver so you know it found the fairway here at No. 4. Tugged this one just a bit on the approach but he’s still on the green. This putt had no chance at going in, and he left a 4-5 foot tester to save par. He avoids the dropped shot and cleans up for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (12 under overall).

Hole 3 – Par 5

TW got a member’s bounce here as this one skips into the fairway, lucky break there. He absolutely nukes his 3-wood and finds the green about 20 feet from the pin for a chance at his third eagle of the week. Putt just misses but it’s an easy birdie, his first of the day, to move to just one shot back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (12 under overall).

Hole 2 – Par 3

Tiger just misses the green here, finding the fringe but he’s right around 10 feet from the pin, so it’s a makeable putt. He’s about an inch off as this putt just hangs out to the right. Tap-in par. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (11 under overall).

Hole 1 – Par 4

Funny story here on the first tee. The starter has given Tiger quite the intro all week long, and yesterday JT made a joke to Tiger about how his intro was way shorter than Tiger’s. So today, the starter gave a good 30-second intro for JT, mentioning his 11 PGA Tour wins, 2017 PGA Championship and even his former honor as Kentucky’s Mr. Golf! Both had a good laugh about it all the way down the fairway. Okay, now it’s time for golf.

That Sunday red just warms your heart. Perfect drive starts right down the middle and leaks a little to the left side, but he’s in great shape off the tee at No. 1. His driver has been his best club this week and it’s not even close. Wedge from just outside 60 yards skips onto the front of the green with a front pin placement and he’ll have around 10-15 feet for an opening birdie. No dice as this one stays outside the cup and didn’t break the way he though. Like most of his day yesterday, it’s a two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (11 under overall).

Pre-round

While Tiger’s annual event does satisfy our need for golf during the winter months, it also raises a lot of money for those in need. This year, the event is going the extra mile.