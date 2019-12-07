Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Henrik Stenson's Callaway irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's Bag: Henrik Stenson, Hero World Challenge

December 7, 2019

A complete list of the clubs that Henrik Stenson used to win the 2019 Hero World Challenge:

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Flash (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei 65 AV X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway Epic Flash (13.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shaft, Rogue Sub Zero, (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei Black 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Callaway Legacy Black (3-9), with Nippon Modus Tour 120 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway MD3 (46 degrees), JAWS MD5 (52, 58 degrees), with Nippon Modus Tour 120 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

