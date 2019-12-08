18-year-old rookie wins Mauritius Open in three-way playoff

The 18-year-old Hojgaard overcame two bogeys in his opening nine and birdied the last hole in a round of 4-under 68 to get to 19 under overall, tied for first with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.

In the playoff, Hojgaard and Rozner both birdied the par-5 last hole as Paratore made par.

Both Hojgaard and Rozner birdied again on the 18th before the Dane won the title with an eagle.

Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open: Leaderboard

Hojgaard is the youngest player to win a European Tour title since Italy’s Matteo Manassero.

It was Hojgaard’s fifth event.