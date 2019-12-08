Marc Leishman: Patrick Reed provides 'pretty good ammo' for Presidents Cup fans

MELBOURNE – Just days after Adam Scott said he didn’t want Australians to cheer for Tiger Woods at the upcoming Presidents Cup, Marc Leishman has given fans his tacit approval to taunt American Patrick Reed over his recent rules controversy at the Hero World Challenge.

When asked by the media after his round at the Australian Open on Saturday if fans should bring shovels to poke fun at Reed, who was penalized on Friday for moving sand during his practice swings, Leishman, who is representing the Internationals for the third time, said, “There are opportunities there, put it that way. Maybe not shovels, but I think he’s definitely opened a door there, that he’s brought on himself.”

Reed, who was tabbed Captain America for his impressive performance at the 2016 Ryder Cup, was one of four captain’s picks to represent the American side in the Presidents Cup when the biennial match begins on Thursday (Wednesday night in the United States). If there’s any player who can shrug off being heckled by the galleries, it is Reed. The villain role comes naturally to Reed, who may have to reenact his infamous “shush” from the 2014 Ryder Cup when he raised his index finger to his lips and shushed the vocal Scottish crowd at Gleneagles, if Leishman has anything to do with it.

“As long as it’s not disrespectful, I think. You never want to cross the line, but I think there is some pretty good ammo there, isn’t there?” Leishman added.

"Pretty ordinary." "He's definitely opened the door there. He's brought it on himself." 😅 Victorian @marcleish isn't doubting #TeamINTL fans will be out in force next week at the @PresidentsCup! 🏆🇦🇺🇿🇦🇨🇳🇲🇽🇨🇱🇰🇷🇯🇵 #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/MEHVuOeLuU — Golf Australia (@GolfAust) December 7, 2019

Leishman did his best to duck questions from reporters on the topic, but eventually couldn’t hide his feelings on the matter. “Yeah, I did see it and it looked pretty ordinary, to be honest,” he said. “It didn’t look too good for him.”