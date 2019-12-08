Players Championship trophy on display in New York alongside other iconic hardware

The Players Championship trophy went on display in New York this week alongside five other iconic sports championship trophies.

A Tiffany Men’s Pop-Up store opened in New York by Tiffany & Co., best known for its luxury jewelry line for women. Now, the company has launched its first collection of bracelets, rings and necklaces for men.

The store has all six trophies side-by-side on display. Along with the Players trophy, the collection includes Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Trophy, the NFL Vince Lombardi Trophy, NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the USTA Men’s U.S. Open Trophy and the MLS Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

All of the trophies are custom-designed and handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.

Timothy Murphy, an engraver at the company for 29 years, said “every new engraver wants a chance to engrave the Lombardi trophy” once they graduate a three year apprenticeship. “I have been fortunate enough to do it a few times.”

The trophies are handcrafted at a workshop in Rhode Island.

The pop-up store’s Tiffany Men’s collection also includes barware, home goods, accessories and games, as well as custom Spalding basketballs.

The Players Championship trophy measures 17 inches and 7.6 pounds. A larger replica sits year-round at TPC Sawgrass, home of the event.

Rory McIlroy is the only golfer so far with one of these at home, as the trophy was introduced at the 2019 event. Prior to that, the Players winner hoisted a piece of crystal.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.