Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne viewer's guide

The 2019 Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club officially begins Dec. 12 with the first round four-ball, but the festivities begin earlier in the week.

Beginning Dec. 8 and concluding Dec. 9, the Junior Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Melbourne. Practice rounds for both Presidents Cup teams will be held Dec. 9-10 with both teams holding additional practices on Dec. 11. The first round gets underway on Dec. 12.

The time in Melbourne, Australia, is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, which essentially puts live golf in prime time for viewers in North America. The event times are listed locally. Further down, the TV times are listed for Eastern Standard Time.

Presidents Cup schedule of events

Sunday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. local time: The morning four-ball matches of the Junior Presidents Cup followed by afternoon foursome matches.

After play: Junior Presidents Cup Captains’ Pairings in the Media Center.

Monday, Dec. 9

7 a.m.: Final round of the Junior Presidents Cup with 12 singles matches.

5 p.m.: Junior Presidents Cup Closing Ceremonies at Crown Riverwalk.

Practice round for Presidents Cup participants.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

8 a.m.: International Team practice rounds begins.

9 a.m.: U.S. Team practice rounds begins.

Following practice rounds: Captain’s Press Conference in Media Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

9:30 a.m.: U.S. Team practices.

10:30 a.m.: International Team practices.

4 p.m.: Captain’s Pairings for Round 1 announced.

Thursday, Dec. 12

9:30 a.m. Thursday local time/5:30 p.m. Wednesday EST: First round, four-ball.

Immediately following Thursday play: Captains’ pairings for Friday matches announced.

Friday, Dec. 13

11 a.m. Friday local time/7 p.m. Thursday EST: Second round, foursomes.

Immediately following play: Captains’ pairings for Saturday morning matches.

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. Saturday local time/3 p.m. Friday EST: Third round, four-ball.

10 a.m.: Captains’ pairings for Saturday evening matches

Noon: Fourth round, foursomes.

Immediately following play: Captains’ pairings for Sunday’s singles matches announced.

Sunday, Dec. 15

10 a.m. Sunday local time/6 p.m. Saturday EST: Final round, singles matches.

Immediately following play: Closing ceremony celebration

TV, streaming information

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. – midnight, Golf Channel

Thursday

7 p.m. – midnight, Golf Channel

Friday

3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Golf Channel

2:30 – 6 p.m., NBC (replay)

Saturday

6 p.m. – midnight, Golf Channel

1 – 6 p.m., NBC (replay)

Fast facts

Dates: Dec. 12-15.

Venue: Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Length: 7,055 yards. Par: 71.

Points needed to win: 15½.

Defending champion: United States.

Series: United States leads, 10-1-1.

Format: Nine matches of foursomes, nine matches of fourballs, 12 singles matches. Each is worth one point.

Last time: The Americans won for the seventh straight time, building such a big lead they only needed one point from 12 singles matches to secure the victory. They wound up with a 19-11 victory at Liberty National, where President Donald Trump attended the final round.

International team: Byeong Hun An, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith.

U.S. team: Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods.

Tale of the tape: The entire U.S. team is among the top 25 in the world. The International team has only three players in the top 25.

Key Statistic: Only five players from the last American team are at Royal Melbourne.

Notable: Royal Melbourne is where the International team won for the only time in the Presidents Cup in 1998.