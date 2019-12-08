Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Top 10 LPGA moments in 2019: Storied career ends and a real-life Cinderella emerges

David Cannon/Getty Images

Top 10 LPGA moments in 2019: Storied career ends and a real-life Cinderella emerges

LPGA Tour

Top 10 LPGA moments in 2019: Storied career ends and a real-life Cinderella emerges

By December 8, 2019 3:14 pm

By: |

There’s never a shortage of fairy tale moments on the LPGA. Some of them happen on the grandest of stages from the game’s biggest stars. Others come hurtling out of nowhere.

Breaking a record held by 15-time major champion Tiger Woods usually fast-tracks a player to this type of year-end list. There were grab-a-tissue moments and “are you kidding me?!” putts. A real-life Cinderella who just couldn’t stop smiling and a one-time villain who flipped the script on how she’ll be remembered in this game with one sensational Sunday.

So here they are, the top 10 moments on the LPGA in 2019:

Related: 10 best LPGA players of the decade

10. Dream team

Teammates Cydney Clanton (right) and Jasmine Suwannapura celebrate on the 18th green after winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A caddie brought Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura together for the inaugural Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, but Clanton believes it was more of a divine plan. One year ago, Clanton missed out on her full card by $8. After a closing 59, the Auburn grad had a two-year exemption and a spot in the Evian Championship and AIG Women’s British Open. Suwannapura’s invitation proved life-changing for her partner, who’d spent most of the year on the Symetra Tour.

, , , , , , , , , , LPGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home