Rory McIlroy on Patrick Reed’s penalty: Some just want to ‘kick him when he’s down’

Rory McIlroy believes Patrick Reed should be given the benefit of the doubt regarding the controversial two-shot penalty Reed incurred at the Hero World Challenge. But he thinks Reed has become an easy target for some critics.

“I think it’s hard because you try to give the player the benefit of the doubt,” McIlroy said during an extensive interview on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive on Monday. “He’s in there and he’s trying to figure out which way to play the shot. Obviously he’s moved some sand so it is a penalty. But I keep saying, I don’t think it would be a big deal if it wasn’t Patrick Reed. It’s almost like a lot of people within the game, it’s almost like a hobby to sort of kick him when he’s down.”

The live shot and slow-mo versions of Reed’s two practice swings at the Hero in the Bahamas have now been dissected millions of times. Upon reviewing the clips again Monday in the studio, McIlroy said, “I certainly don’t think there was intent there. … It’s very hard for me not to think he didn’t feel what he was doing. It’s a hard one. But again, I’d rather try to give someone the benefit of the doubt. And just say, look, it was a mistake, take your penalty and move on. And yeah, it’s going to make things difficult for him down in Australia this week.”

Only just seen this from Patrick Reed at the Hero Challenge event! Wow is all I can say……what are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/pyVvzdTgxt — AverageGolfer99 (@AverageGolfer99) December 7, 2019

Under Rule 8, which addresses playing the course as the player finds it, a player is prohibited from improving conditions affecting a stroke.

Under Rule 8-1a, actions that are not allowed include the removal or pressing down of sand or loose soil. Reed did that twice, though the second movement is irrelevant.

McIlroy was asked Monday if it makes any difference that Reed was caught on video doing the same thing in 2015. “I know. It’s almost like it’s obliviousness to it rather than actually anything (intentional) in terms of trying to get away with something,” McIlroy said. “I think it’s just his, it’s his pre-shot routine nearly. I don’t know. It’s not right; it obviously doesn’t make it right what he did.

“It’s a tough one. I’d never want to think a competitor is intentionally trying to improve a lie.”

The two-stroke penalty proved costly, turning Reed’s 72 into a 74 in the third round. He would go on to finish with a final-round 66 and in third place, two shots back of winner Henrik Stenson.