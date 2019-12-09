What's in Marc Leishman's bag at the 2019 President’s Cup

From Australia, Marc Leishman is a PGA Tour veteran. Former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2009, Leishman won the CIMB Classic in 2019 to go along with nine top-25s. He is sure to be a hometown favorite at this year’s President’s Cup at historic Royal Melbourne. Take a look at what will be in Marc Leishman’s bag at the 2019 President’s Cup.



What's in the bag?

Driver Epic Flash Driver Employs a new Flash Face Technology, created by Artificial Intelligence, to help golfers get more ball speed for more distance. That great feeling you get when you make a good swing and crush off the tee? Flash Face makes the ball go faster and farther. $529.99 Buy Now Fairway Wood Epic Flash Sub Zero Combines our groundbreaking new Flash Face Technology with precision shot-shaping technology for high swing speed players. $299.99 Buy Now Utility Iron X-Forged UT Forged design with a 360 Face Cup. Accuracy and control give better players the ultimate confidence to hit the fairway or the green. $249.99 Buy Now Irons Apex Pro Forged Tour Performance Iron with advanced distance technologies. This is the iron for better players who want all the benefits of a Tour-level design without sacrificing ball speed or distance. $175.00 / $1400.00 Buy Now Wedges JAWS MD5 Wedges Spin, spin, and more spin! That was the goal of Callaway Chief Designer Roger Cleveland when he crafted the most aggressive groove in golf. $159.99 Buy Now Putter Odyssey Versa #1 Wide Versa putters accentuate the face angle at address, and highlight the face angle throughout the stroke. Check out the new Stroke Lab Double Wide, the current version of the 1W head shape. Double Wide Putter – $249.99 Buy Now Golf Ball Chrome Soft X Combines Tour-proven distance and performance with unparalleled feel and exceptional mis-hit forgiveness, led by the groundbreaking new Graphene Dual Soft Fast Core. $44.99 Buy Now

DRIVER Epic Flash Sub-Zero Marc has been playing the driver all this year. The Epic Flash Driver features the groundbreaking Flash Face technology developed using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is the only Driver to earn a flawless 20/20 on Golf Digest’s Hot List. Shop Now

FAIRWAY Epic Flash Sub-Zero Epic Flash is the first ever fairway wood with our groundbreaking Flash Face Technology to promote faster ball speeds. These fairway woods also feature our Jailbreak Technology and Hyper Speed Face Cup to create even more ball speeds for more distance. Shop Now

UTILITY IRON X-Forged UT Marc uses his X-Forged Utility Iron when he has to hit the Fairway or wants to have a shot at the green on a Par 5. The combination of accuracy and control really helps Marc when he really has to pull off a challenging shot. Shop Now

IRONS Apex Pro 19 Irons Marc has been playing the new Apex Pro’s since they came out early this year. He loves the classic shape along with the feel and workability of these irons. Shop Now

GOLF BALL Chrome Soft X For the Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, Leishman especially likes the speed off the driver and the spin and control he gets into the green. The Graphene infused Dual Soft Fast Core helps maximize compression and provide that added speed with less spin. Shop Now

WEDGES JAWS MD5 Wedges Marc was instrumental in the development and design of new JAWS MD5 Wedges. Providing valuable feedback from the TOUR on shapes, finishes, and versatility. No wonder he made the switch as soon as they were available. Shop Now