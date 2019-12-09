Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What's in Marc Leishman's bag at the 2019 President’s Cup

From Australia, Marc Leishman is a PGA Tour veteran. Former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2009, Leishman won the CIMB Classic in 2019 to go along with nine top-25s. He is sure to be a hometown favorite at this year’s President’s Cup at historic Royal Melbourne. Take a look at what will be in Marc Leishman’s bag at the 2019 President’s Cup.

Epic Flash Driver

DRIVER

Epic Flash Sub-Zero

Marc has been playing the driver all this year. The Epic Flash Driver features the groundbreaking Flash Face technology developed using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is the only Driver to earn a flawless 20/20 on Golf Digest’s Hot List.

FAIRWAY

Epic Flash Sub-Zero

Epic Flash is the first ever fairway wood with our groundbreaking Flash Face Technology to promote faster ball speeds. These fairway woods also feature our Jailbreak Technology and Hyper Speed Face Cup to create even more ball speeds for more distance.

UTILITY IRON

X-Forged UT

Marc uses his X-Forged Utility Iron when he has to hit the Fairway or wants to have a shot at the green on a Par 5. The combination of accuracy and control really helps Marc when he really has to pull off a challenging shot.

IRONS

Apex Pro 19 Irons

Marc has been playing the new Apex Pro’s since they came out early this year. He loves the classic shape along with the feel and workability of these irons.

GOLF BALL

Chrome Soft X

For the Chrome Soft X Golf Ball, Leishman especially likes the speed off the driver and the spin and control he gets into the green. The Graphene infused Dual Soft Fast Core helps maximize compression and provide that added speed with less spin.

WEDGES

JAWS MD5 Wedges

Marc was instrumental in the development and design of new JAWS MD5 Wedges. Providing valuable feedback from the TOUR on shapes, finishes, and versatility. No wonder he made the switch as soon as they were available.

PUTTER

Odyssey 1W Putter

Marc still likes to use his trusty Odyssey Versa 1W Putter. He loves the Versa alignment technology and the feel off the face. Odyssey’s Stroke Lab Double Wide putter is a similar head shape to Marc’s Versa #1W.

