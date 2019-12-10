Eamon’s Corner: Other sports tolerate cheats. Golf is no different

Recreational golfers, professionals and broadcasters alike cling to the self-aggrandizing myth that merely playing the game of golf automatically makes a man or woman honest and full of integrity.

It doesn’t. Golf is no different than any other sport.

This illusion was shattered most recently during the Hero World Challenge when Patrick Reed was assessed a two-stroke penalty for violating Rule 8-1a, which states players are not allowed to remove or press down on sand or loose soil to improve conditions affecting a stroke. Reed did it twice in the third round.

Since the rules violation, Reed has received criticism from fans and he deserves every bit of it.

