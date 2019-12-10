How to bet Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup: Analyzing prop bets around the Team USA captain

Tiger Woods is set to captain Team USA at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club with the first round beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET. Tiger selected himself with his final captain’s pick Nov. 7. Below, we look at the best prop bets centered around Woods as he makes his ninth Presidents Cup appearance and first since 2013.

The No. 6 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking will make a third Presidents Cup appearance at Royal Melbourne, having played in both 1998 and 2011.

BETTING ODDS: Which side wins at Royal Melbourne?

Best Props on Tiger Woods for the Presidents Cup

Odds provided by BetMGM

Top Combined Points Scorer (+1800)

Tiger picked up just two points in each of his two previous appearances at Royal Melbourne. He’s 2-0-0 in singles matches, 2-2-0 in foursomes and 0-4-0 in fourballs.

Two of Tiger’s teammates – Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson – have a higher OWGR ranking, while the rest of his team also ranks inside the top 25. Eight golfers have better odds here. Shoot high with Thomas or Adam Scott of Australia for the International squad and PASS on Tiger.

Who will score the most points for the USA? (+1000)

Woods is tied with Rickie Fowler with the sixth-best odds to lead his team. Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson all have past experience at this venue, having played in 2011. Among them, Simpson fared the best, going 3-2-0 in his matches and picking up three points.

Tiger is coming off a victory at the Zozo Championship and a fourth-place finish at his own Hero World Challenge. I’d rather PASS on Tiger and place a larger wager on Thomas at +500.

Top USA Captain’s Pick Points Scorer (+260)

Woods selected himself, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland as his captain’s picks. Fowler was named as an injury replacement for world No. 1 Brooks Koepka.

This is my best spot to get action on Tiger at Royal Melbourne. A $10 bet for him to come away with the most points from a group of Reed, Fowler, Woodland and himself returns a profit of $26.

Of the four, he’s the only one with Presidents Cup experience at Royal Melbourne, and he has the top world ranking.

Complete Odds

Tournament winner Odds United States -250 Internationals +250 Tie +1200

