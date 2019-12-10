Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
QBE Shootout Round 1 tee times, TV information

By December 10, 2019 11:30 pm

The 2019 QBE Shootout is at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

The 54-hole event starts Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday are pro-am events.

There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.

All times listed below are ET.

TV info

Friday, Golf Channel, Noon-2 p.m.

Saturday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Round 1 tee times

Tee time Players
10:15 a.m. Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway; Corey Conners-Andrew Putnam
10:30 a.m. Ryan Palmer-Harold Varner III; Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston
10:45 a.m. Kevin Chappell-Chez Reavie; Billy Horschel-Brendon Todd
11 a.m. Graeme McDowell-Ian Poulter; Viktor Hovland-Matthew Wolff
11:15 a.m. Sean O’Hair-Lexi Thompson; Charley Hoffman-Kevin Kisner
11:30 a.m. Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson; Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire

 

