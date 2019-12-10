Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club: A hidden gem in suburban Phoenix

Best known for beautiful weather and majestic mountains, the Valley of the Sun is a thriving golf mecca. It’s almost an embarrassment of riches with so many terrific private, resort and daily-fee courses. Located 40 minutes east of downtown Phoenix at the foothills of Tonto National Forest is an outpost worth exploring—Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club.

Nestled in the shadows of the eponymous mountains, Superstition Mountain is a guard-gated luxury community stretched across 930 acres. Its heartbeat is the Golf & Country Club, which features two Jack Nicklaus-designed courses, Prospector and Lost Gold. Both tracks are challenging yet playable for all skill levels (the Prospector course has hosted its share of LPGA Tour and Champions Tour events) and offer stunning scenery. Two years ago, the club completed a $2 million bunker renovation project (all 175 sand traps on both courses were upgraded). Since then, the overall golf experience has been better than ever. Don’t have time for 18 holes? Members can play the delightful par-3 course within the Prospector course, or the sporty executive course within Lost Gold. Having play options beyond the obvious is one innovative way the private club caters to members’ needs.

The practice facilities are first-class as well. Several pros, in fact, use the driving range or short-game area when not competing on Tour. Want to raise your level of play? The club’s longtime Director of Instruction, Mike Malaska, is one of the country’s top teachers.

There’s much more to this upscale retreat than just great golf. Members can indulge in both casual and fine dining in an idyllic setting, the Tuscan-style 50,000-square-foot clubhouse. And, in a nod to ever-changing lifestyles, denim is permitted in the main dining room at all times to accommodate those who might be coming from work or an informal club event (such as the Bocce league). Another out-of-the-box idea: There’s no Food & Beverage minimum. However, the “Culinary Club” is an optional program where members pay an annual fee to receive 50-percent discounts on regular food purchases in the restaurant and bar.

At Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, members enjoy a relaxed, fun-filled lifestyle. Annual events include the Santa Brunch, Toy Drive and Pancake Breakfast, Holiday Party, Canines & Wine, and Cars & Cocktails. Plus, additional activities abound: Cooking classes, dance lessons, off-site excursions to the theatre and ball games, comedy shows, Food Truck events, aforementioned weekly Bocce, and more. And, lest we forget the Sports Club, with resort-style pool, jacuzzi, fitness center (members can log on remotely for workouts and to track fitness levels), tennis courts, basketball court, and pickleball courts.

Interested in this desert oasis? The Superstition Mountain community has 600-plus homes, which includes custom designs and neighborhoods with pre-planned single-family dwellings. The Golf membership, which is open to non-property owners, provides full privileges at the clubhouse, Sports Club, and events. Other packages are available as well. Young adults in their 30s, for instance, can join as Associate members. For a complete listing of membership offerings or to learn more about the upscale country club and community, click HERE.

Better yet, go experience the place for yourself.