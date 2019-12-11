Tiger Woods picks himself, Justin Thomas to start Round 1 Four-ball Matches

The 2019 Presidents Cup is here.

The Day 1 pairings were announced by team captains Tiger Woods (U.S.) and Ernie Els (Internationals) on Wednesday at Royal Melbourne.

Woods deferred the first choice.

Els then announced the selections of Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods countered with Justin Thomas and himself, announcing “Tiger Woods” into the microphone.

From there, the captains alternated picks, 10 in all for the five four-ball matches.

First-round pairings

Match 1: Marc Leishman-Joaquin Niemann (Internationals) vs. Justin Thomas-Tiger Woods (U.S.)

Match 2: Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin-Sungjae Im (Internationals)

Match 3: Adam Scott and Byeong-Hun An (Internationals) vs. Bryson DeChambeau-Tony Finau (U.S.)

Match 4: Webb Simpson-Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama-C.T. Pan (Internationals)

Match 5: Abraham Ancer-Louis Oosthuizen (Internationals) vs. Dustin Johnson-Gary Woodand (U.S.)

This leaves Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar on the sidelines for Team USA on the opening day.

The Day 1 four-ball format works as follows: Each team consists of two players and each golfer plays his own ball. The lower score among the side is counted for each hole.

Overall, there will be nine matches of foursomes, nine matches of four-ball and 12 singles matches. Each match is worth one point.

The Day 1 action starts 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday (5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday). Golf Channel’s live TV coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

Immediately following Thursday play, the captains will announce pairings for Friday.