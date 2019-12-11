Dustin Johnson and his surgically repaired left knee good to go

MELBOURNE, Australia – DJ is OK.

Dustin Johnson, the world No. 5 who hasn’t played competitively since The Tour Championship in August, announced himself and his surgically repaired left knee good to go for the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

“I was always planning on playing,” Johnson said Wednesday. “I enjoy these events. It’s a privilege to be part of these teams. Unless I didn’t feel like could I come here and help the team, then I wouldn’t have come. But I feel like I definitely can help the team and the game is in good enough form to where I feel just fine.”

On Wednesday, U.S. captain Tiger Woods announced that Johnson is playing with Gary Woodland in the anchor match of the first session.

Johnson, who won twice this year and finished runner-up in two majors, had arthroscopic surgery September 5 to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. The procedure was considered routine and similar to the surgery he had to the same knee in December of 2011.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Day 1 matches | Photos | Viewer’s guide

Siding with caution, however, Johnson withdrew from last week’s Hero World Challenge to continue physical therapy. But everything is sound with his knee and from the sounds of his fellow American mates, so, too, is his form.

“Tuesday, first day out, everybody kind of had a little bit of fog there early,” said assistant captain Zach Johnson. “But the last 12 holes, even the guys he was playing with are like, ‘Oh, someone’s back.’”

Among those playing with Johnson the past two days were Woodland and Matt Kuchar.

“I would say outside of Tiger Woods, DJ can take that kind of break off and come back and look pretty good as well as anyone,” Woodland said. “He looked great the last two days. (Tuesday) you could maybe say he was a little rusty early in the round, made some birdies late. Today he played great. I expect him to be playing quite a bit this week.”

As does Kuchar.

“Everybody was kind of getting over jet lag (Tuesday),” he said. “But you could see kind of into the round his speed coming back. Same today, speed coming back. Man, he’s such a talent. You’d hardly noticed he’s had time off for surgery. If you didn’t know about it, you wouldn’t know.”

Rickie Fowler was in the group with Johnson during Wednesday’s practice round and was paired with Johnson three weeks ago in the pro-member tournament at the Floridian Golf Club.

“He’s good,” Fowler said. “I was surprised that he pulled out of Hero. I thought he was in a good spot. Part of that is I think he was looking forward to this week and didn’t want to chance it playing the week before and not being 100 percent good to go. He’s been playing great.

“He played the first day there at the Floridian, he might have shot 6-under 65. DJ is someone that really doesn’t need a whole lot of work. He’s a pretty amazing athlete and he finds a way to get it done.”

Johnson spent about a month after the surgery on the couch. It was during those times, however, that he looked back on his season, which started well but ended with no top-10 finishes in his last eight starts – the longest non-top-10 stretch in a season since his rookie year in 2008.

The #USTeam watching the Captain’s pairings to see who they’re facing Thursday pic.twitter.com/dys3TFxLaA — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) December 11, 2019

“In the back half of the season I was struggling a little bit,” Johnson said. “Why I was struggling and what I was struggling with in my golf swing, you definitely could relate it to the knee with what I was doing, which was hanging back too much and just not controlling the golf ball well enough.”

He began chipping and putting about five weeks after the surgery and gradually built his body and knee back by working through his golf bag with all the clubs.

“Everything was right on schedule. If anything, ahead of schedule,” he said. “The only thing that took longer was with the driver. Everything else was fine. It was only when I wanted to hit one, get a little extra, that was the only time, but everything else was good.

“So I’m ready to play as many (matches) as (playing captain) Tiger (Woods) wants me to play. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t ready to play.”