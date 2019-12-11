Tracker: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas' first round four-ball match at Presidents Cup

Presidents Cup playing captain Tiger Woods will lead the Americans out the gate in the first match of this year’s event at Royal Melbourne, teaming up with Justin Thomas for Day One’s four-ball matches.

Woods and Thomas, who were paired together for three of the four rounds in the Bahamas last week at the Hero World Challenge, take on the International squad’s Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann at 5:32 p.m. ET.

This is Woods’ ninth appearance for Team USA (his first since 2013) and Thomas’ second. Thomas is 2-0 in the four-ball format, while Woods is 7-9.

Follow along for shot-by-shot updates from the opening match in Australia.

Hole 2 – Par 5

Driver went right here for the Big Cat. His second finds the fairway just short of the green, leaving a nice up-and-down chance for birdie to put some pressure on the Internationals. Back on No. 1 green, Sungjae Im just holed-out for eagle!

Hole 1 – Par 4

Red sweaters. White and red striped golf shirts underneath. White pants. Blue caps. White belts (boo!) with the American flag on the buckle (USA!). It’s go-time in Oz! Americans have the honor. Tiger and JT find the fairway with driver and will have short wedges in. Chants of “USA! USA! USA!” ring out as Tiger’s approach rolls right at the cup and stops within a foot or two. The Internationals concede that putt for birdie. Leishman gave it a good roll but it comes up just short. Advantage Americans on No. 1.

Match: Woods/Thomas 1 up thru 1.

Overall: Team USA 1-0-0

Pre-round

IT’S SHOWTIME.