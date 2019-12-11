Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas cruise to first point at Presidents Cup

Playing captain Tiger Woods made the right decision to send himself out first for the four-ball matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

The nine-time Presidents Cup veteran birdied the first two holes on Thursday (Wednesday night in the U.S.) and chipped in for birdie on the fifth hole, leading himself and teammate Justin Thomas to a commanding 4 and 3 victory over the International squad’s Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

Woods and Thomas never trailed in the opening match to the biennial event, making the turn at 2 up and cruising on the back nine to victory. It was a crucial point for the Americans, who trailed as much as 3-1 for the majority of the first day of play.

As they ended the match, the Americans trailed in three matches and were tied in one.

