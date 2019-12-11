Xander Schauffele using Callaway Mavrik prototype driver at Presidents Cup

Last week a pair of new Callaway clubs appeared for the first time on the United States Golf Association and R&A’s conforming driver lists. The company did not provide details about the Mavrik and Mavrik Sub Zero, but once those drivers were added to the lists, they became available for use in competition and it appears that Xander Schauffele put one into play on Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club during the open matches at the Presidents Cup.

As you can see in this close-up photo of the driver Schauffele used in his opening-round match with Patrick Cantlay against Sungjae Im and Adam Hadwin, the bottom of the club clearly says Mavrik.

With a weight visible in both the back and behind the leading edge, it appears that Schauffele is using the Sub Zero version of the Mavrik driver.

Historically, Sub Zero versions of Callaway drivers spin less than standard versions and produce a lower ball flight.