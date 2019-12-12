Seven of nation's top 10 teams highlight field at 2020 ANNIKA Intercollegiate

The ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M boasts the most competitive field in women’s collegiate golf, and the 2020 event will be no different.

The ANNIKA Foundation announced on Thursday the first 11 teams who will be competing for the title Sept. 13-16 at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

Seven of the top 10 teams in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings are in the field, including No. 1 Texas, 2019 champion Wake Forest, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 USC, No. 9 South Carolina and No. 10 Duke. Also in the field is 2018 ANNIKA Intercollegiate champion Alabama, UCLA, Vanderbilt and host Minnesota.

The 12th and final team will be announced following the 2020 NCAA Championship in May.

“For the seventh-consecutive year, we’re honored to welcome a collection of women’s golf’s most-powerful and storied programs,” said LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam. “Royal Golf Club has proven to be a great host venue for the last two editions, and we look forward to returning to Minnesota during an ideal time of year for weather and course conditions.”

To find out more about the work the ANNIKA Foundation does for women’s golf, go to annikafoundation.org.