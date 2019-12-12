European Tour 2019-20 schedule, results

For the fourth straight year the Rolex Series highlights the Euro Tour schedule.
There are eight Rolex tournaments: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Italian Open, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.
There are no new tournaments on the schedule this year.
The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Trophée Hassan II, Scandinavian Invitation, French Open and BetFred British Masters make date changes.
The 2019-20 schedule features the Olympics Games in Tokyo. As with 2016, it will count towards a player’s quota of tournaments.
*Indicates Rolex Series event
2019
|Date
|Tournament
|Location
|—
|Hong Kong Open
|Postponed
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 1
|Alfred Dunhill Championship
|Pablo Larrazábal
|Dec. 5 – 8
|Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Dec. 19 – 22
|Australian PGA Championship
|RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
2020
|Jan. 9 – 12
|South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg
|Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
|Jan. 16 – 19
|Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship*
|Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Jan. 23 – 26
|Omega Dubai Desert Classic
|Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
|Jan. 30 – Feb. 2
|Saudi International Powered by SBIA
|Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
|Feb. 6 – 9
|ISPS Handa Vic Open
|13th Beach GC, Geelong, Victoria, Australia
|Feb. 20 – 23
|WGC – Mexico Championship
|Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
|Feb. 27 – March 1
|Oman Open
|Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
|March 5 – 8
|Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
|Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
|March 12 – 15
|Magical Kenya Open
|Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
|March 19 – 22
|Hero Indian Open
|DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India
|March 25 – 29
|WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin CC, Austin, Texas
|April 9 – 12
|The Masters Tournament
|Augusta National GC, Georgia
|April 16-19
|Maybank Championship
|Malaysia
|April 23-26
|Volvo China Open
|China
|April 30 – May 3
|Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation
|Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
|May 9-10
|GolfSixes Cascais
|Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal
|May 14-17
|PGA Championship
|TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
|May 21-24
|Made in Denmark
|Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsoe, Denmark
|May 28-31
|Dubai Duty Free Irish Open*
|Mount Juliet CC, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland
|June 4-7
|Trophee Hassan II
|Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
|June 11-14
|Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika
|Bro Hof Slott GC, Stockholm, Sweden
|June 18-21
|U.S. Open
|Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, NY
|June 25-28
|BMW International Open
|Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
|July 2-5
|Open de France
|France
|July 2-5
|WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind, Memphis
|July 9-12
|Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open*
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|July 16-19
|The 149th Open Championship
|Royal St, George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England
|July 30 – Aug. 2
|Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood
|Close House GC, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
|July 30 – Aug. 2
|Olympics
|Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
|Aug. 6-9
|UK Event Confirmed
|TBD
|Aug. 20-23
|D+D Real Czech Masters
|Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
|Aug. 27-30
|Omega European Masters
|Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
|Sept. 3-6
|Porsche European Open
|Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
|Sept. 10-13
|BMW PGA Championship*
|Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|Sept. 17-20
|KLM Open
|Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
|Sept. 25-27
|Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits GC, WI
|Oct. 1-4
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
|Oct. 8-11
|Italian Open*
|Olgiata GC, Rome, Italy
|Oct. 15-18
|Mutuactivos Open de Espana
|Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
|Oct. 22-25
|Portugal Masters
|Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal
|Oct. 29 – Nov. 1
|WGC – HSBC Champions
|Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
|Nov. 5-8
|Turkish Airlines Open*
|Turkey
|Nov. 12-15
|Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player*
|Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
|Nov. 19-22
|DP World Tour Championship, Dubai*
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
