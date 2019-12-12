Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
European Tour 2019-20 schedule, results

By December 12, 2019 3:44 pm

For the fourth straight year the Rolex Series highlights the Euro Tour schedule.

There are eight Rolex tournaments: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Italian Open, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.

There are no new tournaments on the schedule this year.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Trophée Hassan II, Scandinavian Invitation, French Open and BetFred British Masters make date changes.

The 2019-20 schedule features the Olympics Games in Tokyo. As with 2016, it will count towards a player’s quota of tournaments.

*Indicates Rolex Series event

2019

Date Tournament Location
Hong Kong Open Postponed
Nov. 28 – Dec. 1 Alfred Dunhill Championship Pablo Larrazábal
Dec. 5 – 8 Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Rasmus Hojgaard
Dec. 19 – 22 Australian PGA Championship RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

2020

Jan. 9 – 12 South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
Jan. 16 – 19 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship* Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Jan. 23 – 26 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 Saudi International Powered by SBIA Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Feb. 6 – 9 ISPS Handa Vic Open 13th Beach GC, Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Feb. 20 – 23 WGC – Mexico Championship Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
Feb. 27 – March 1 Oman Open Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
March 5 – 8 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
March 12 – 15 Magical Kenya Open Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
March 19 – 22 Hero Indian Open DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India
March 25 – 29 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play Austin CC, Austin, Texas
April 9 – 12 The Masters Tournament Augusta National GC, Georgia
April 16-19 Maybank Championship Malaysia
April 23-26 Volvo China Open China
April 30 – May 3 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
May 9-10 GolfSixes Cascais Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal
May 14-17 PGA Championship TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
May 21-24 Made in Denmark Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsoe, Denmark
May 28-31 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open* Mount Juliet CC, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland
June 4-7 Trophee Hassan II Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
June 11-14 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika Bro Hof Slott GC, Stockholm, Sweden
June 18-21 U.S. Open Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, NY
June 25-28 BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
July 2-5 Open de France France
July 2-5 WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind, Memphis
July 9-12 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open* The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
July 16-19 The 149th Open Championship Royal St, George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England
July 30 – Aug. 2 Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood Close House GC, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
July 30 – Aug. 2 Olympics Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
Aug. 6-9 UK Event Confirmed TBD
Aug. 20-23 D+D Real Czech Masters Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
Aug. 27-30 Omega European Masters Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
Sept. 3-6 Porsche European Open Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
Sept. 10-13 BMW PGA Championship* Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
Sept. 17-20 KLM Open Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
Sept. 25-27 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits GC, WI
Oct. 1-4 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
Oct. 8-11 Italian Open* Olgiata GC, Rome, Italy
Oct. 15-18 Mutuactivos Open de Espana Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Oct. 22-25 Portugal Masters Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal
Oct. 29 – Nov. 1 WGC – HSBC Champions Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
Nov. 5-8 Turkish Airlines Open* Turkey
Nov. 12-15 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player* Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Nov. 19-22 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai* Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

 

