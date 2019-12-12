European Tour 2019-20 schedule, results

For the fourth straight year the Rolex Series highlights the Euro Tour schedule.

There are eight Rolex tournaments: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Italian Open, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.

There are no new tournaments on the schedule this year.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Trophée Hassan II, Scandinavian Invitation, French Open and BetFred British Masters make date changes.

The 2019-20 schedule features the Olympics Games in Tokyo. As with 2016, it will count towards a player’s quota of tournaments.

*Indicates Rolex Series event

2019

Date Tournament Location — Hong Kong Open Postponed Nov. 28 – Dec. 1 Alfred Dunhill Championship Pablo Larrazábal Dec. 5 – 8 Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Rasmus Hojgaard Dec. 19 – 22 Australian PGA Championship RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

2020