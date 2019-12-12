Patrick Reed responds to Presidents Cup heckler with 'shovel' move

After receiving a two-stroke penalty at last week’s Hero World Challenge, fans at Royal Melbourne this week for the Presidents Cup have been heckling Patrick Reed over the first two rounds of play.

During Friday’s (Thursday night in the U.S.) foursomes, Reed addressed his error and mocked himself a bit after a birdie putt on the 11th hole.

Playing with Webb Simpson in the alternate shot format, Reed made a clutch birdie putt from just inside six feet to tie the hole and keep the match at 2 up for the Internationals.

When a fan in the gallery yelled for him to miss, Reed looked at the fan, stuck his hand to his ear and then proceeded to mimic a shoveling motion.

Patrick Reed having some fun with the crowd. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/RFEz6kgaUQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

The Americans would lose the next hole and fall 3 down with six holes to play.