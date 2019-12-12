U.S. Presidents Cup team sings 'Happy Birthday' to Rickie Fowler on bus

He was a late add to the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team and was on the sidelines during the Day 1 action at Royal Melbourne.

But at the close of the day on Thursday night in Melbourne, U.S. captain Tiger Woods announced that Rickie Fowler will see action on Day 2.

Fowler will team with Gary Woodland in Thursday’s foursomes. The U.S. pair will square off against Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith. Smtih also sat out the first day.

Fowler was added to the team by Woods three weeks ago when world No. 1 Brooks Koepka announced that he had been forced to withdraw from the Cup while recovering from a knee injury.

On the bus ride over to Royal Melbourne, Woods got up and announced to the team that it was Fowler’s birthday.

In a video posted on social media, Woods added: “What people don’t know is that he was born on the same day as Taylor Swift.”

Fowler, sitting with his hat on backwards, then gave the “whatever” shrug while his teammates shared a laugh. The 31-year-old’s birthday is Dec. 13.

Then, of course, came the obligatory sing-along.

“So let’s sing a ‘Happy Birthday’ to Rick,” said Woods.

And here’s the video: