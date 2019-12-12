Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas' foursomes match at Presidents Cup

U.S. playing captain Tiger Woods wasn’t planning on playing too much at the 2020 Presidents Cup at Australia’s Royal Melbourne, but after Day 1 he may have to take out the earpiece more often than he hoped.

Woods and Justin Thomas earned the sole U.S. point during the four-ball matches on Day 1 of the biennial event, and the pairing are back in action on Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.) for the foursomes matches, teeing off at 7:41 p.m. ET against the Internationals’ Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An.

Follow along for shot-by-shot updates from Woods/Thomas vs. Matsuyama/An as the Americans look to cut into their 4-1 deficit.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Scores | Best photos

MEET THE TEAMS: USA | Internationals

Hole 5 – Par 3

Solid tee shots from Tiger and An set up some birdie chances, with the Americans having a testy five-footer for birdie that Thomas made with ease. Just before that putt, Matsuyama put the pressure on after sneaking in a putt through the side door. That’s an exciting pair of well-earned birdies for the tie. Moving on.

Match: Woods/Thomas 2 up thru 5.

Overall: Tied 2-2-1.

Hole 4 – Par 4

Almost identical tee shots here from the fellas, with JT finding the center of the fairway for the Americans. Tiger follows suit with a b-e-a-utiful approach that finds the green, 12 feet from the tucked pin on the left side. The boys are cruising right now and playing to their strengths. This is fun. An’s approach was quite literally on the edge of the green, just avoiding the bunker. Matsuyama’s putt skates past the cup, opening the door for JT and Tiger to potentially two-putt from 12 feet for another win. Kentucky’s former Mr. Golf curls in the putt with ease! Seriously, foursomes aren’t easy. You wouldn’t know by watching these two.

Match: Woods/Thomas 2 up thru 4.

Overall: Tied 2-2-1.

Hole 3 – Par 3

Tiger and An both found the green with their tee shots, but it’s advantage Americans again with Woods having a shorter putt. This one was left the whole way for JT, and the boys tie with pars. Moving on.

Match: Woods/Thomas 1 up thru 3.

Overall: Tied 2-2-1.

Hole 2 – Par 5

JT paints the fairway here on the par 5 and it’s advantage Americans after the approach shots. Tiger hit a beauty of a 3-wood, finding the green while the Internationals are in some rough. JT’s lag putt leaves a little too much meat on the bone, and the Americans were able to two-putt from there for the win with the Internationals in with bogey. Another early lead for TW and JT.

Match: Woods/Thomas 1 up thru 2.

Overall: Tied 2-2-1.

Hole 1 – Par 4

Tiger enters the day with an 11-4-1 record in foursomes at the Presidents Cup, while JT is 1-0-1. An is making his debut this year, while Matsuyama boasts a 1-3-1 record. The Americans have blue shirts underneath gray sweaters with white caps and dark blue pants. Not a bad look, kinda funky I guess. Your humble writer preferred yesterday’s red, white and blue look. Anyways. GOLF!

Iron off the tee here for TW and he finds the right side of the fairway. It’s safe, but not nearly as close as the boys were yesterday. Little test of the short game for JT here on No. 1. He was way back, just outside 160 yards, but JT throws this one well into the air and it releases to around 20-ish feet for an opening birdie. An’s putt lipped out from off the green for birdie, so the Internationals are in for par. Downhill putt from right-to-left with some pace just missed the left edge. JT makes the save. Tied up after one. He almost walked it in (awkward).

Match: Tied thru 1.

Overall: Tied 1-1-2.

Pre-round