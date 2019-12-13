Presidents Cup: Americans fight back during foursomes with 18th green theatrics

At one point during the Presidents Cup foursomes matches on Friday (Thursday night in the U.S.) at Royal Melbourne, it appeared as if the Internationals were destined to run away with the trophy.

After taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first round four-ball matches, Ernie Els and company led in all five matches late on Day 2, but the Americans fought back with some theatrics on the 18th green. Both sides earned 2½ points, with the Internationals maintaining their three point lead. Entering the third day of play, the Internationals hold a 6½-3½ advantage.

Here’s a recap of Day 2 at the Presidents Cup.

Foursomes matches

Scott-Oosthuizen (Int.) def. Kuchar-Johnson (U.S.), 3 and 2

Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson were 2 up through seven holes in the first match of the day and it appeared as if they would cruise to victory. That’s when the dynamic pairing of Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen got hot. The major champions won five of the next seven holes, ultimately putting the first point of the day on the board on the 16th hole with a 3 and 2 victory. At the time of their win, the Internationals held the lead in every match.

Cantlay-Schauffele (U.S.) def. Niemann-Hadwin (Int.), 1 up

The closest match of the day, no team went more than 1 up over the 18 holes. The Internationals held a 1 up lead for five of the opening nine holes, but the Americans were able to tie the match at the turn and then close it out on the final hole thanks to Patrick Cantlay’s flat stick magic.

Huge putt by @Patrick_Cantlay. The U.S. Team gets their first point on Day 2. It's now 6-2 in favor of the International Team. pic.twitter.com/Tga7D3UdYY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2019

Ancer-Leishman (Int.) def. Reed-Simpson (U.S.), 3 and 2

The television highlight of this match will probably by Patrick Reed responding to a heckler with an “I can’t hear you” and a shoveling motion down two on the 11th hole. The real story? Abraham Ancer and his can’t-miss putter. The Internationals extended their lead to 4 up and on the 14th hole and cruised to a 3 and 2 victory. Oh, and Ancer can play from the sand, too.

Woods-Thomas (U.S.) def. Matsuyama-An (Int.), 1 up

Foursomes, or alternate shot, is not an easy format, but you’d have no idea after watching Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas on the front nine. The Americans got out to a 2 up lead through five before Hideki Matsuyama and Ben An fought back, setting up for some 18th green theatrics from Thomas.

Smith-Im (Int.) vs. Fowler-Woodland (U.S.), tie

Welcome to the Presidents Cup, Cameron Smith. The 26-year-old native of Brisbane made his debut on home soil with some flair, chipping in for birdie on the first hole. Smith and Sungjae Im held a 2 up lead through 15 holes, but some clutch shots from Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland earned the Americans two birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, with Fowler closing out the tie on the 18th green.