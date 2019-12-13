Bryson DeChambeau joins Presidents Cup fans to cheer on American team

Team events like the Presidents Cup feature the best players in the world, but not everyone can play in every session during the biennial competition.

Team USA playing captain Tiger Woods benched himself for both rounds on Saturday at Royal Melbourne against Ernie Els and the Internationals, joining rookie Bryson DeChambeau on the pine pony.

The 26-year-old bulked-up DeChambeau struggled in his first match Thursday with Tony Finau, but put a smile on and had some fun with the fans on the first tee, cheering on his teammates during Saturday afternoon’s (Friday night in North America) foursomes matches at Royal Melbourne.

DeChambeau's day off 🎤 Sing it, mad scientist! pic.twitter.com/k2TKuoq03c — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 14, 2019

The group he’s with, the Fanatics, serenaded Woods and Patrick Cantlay earlier in the week. DeChambeau also participated in the famous I Believe That We Will Win chant.