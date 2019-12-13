Justin Thomas and the Terrell Owens video 'I love me some me'

MELBOURNE, Australia – Who knew former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens would have a say in the Presidents Cup?

Anyone?

Well, T.O. inspired J.T.

It all started on the U.S. team bus heading to Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the second day of play in the Presidents Cup. Justin Thomas received a video from Bud Cauley that featured Owens, the former star wide receiver for numerous teams. Well, in the video, Owens is prancing on the sidelines in full uniform, screaming, “I love me some me.”

The video made its way around the U.S. team bus as the players hooted and howled as the video clip played over and over.

It was then that Thomas told himself that if he made a big putt in Friday’s Foursomes, he’d give props to Owens and scream those immortal words.

“When you have an hour-long bus ride, you get into a deep hole on the Internet,” Thomas said. “Me and a couple of my buddies from Alabama, we’ll see it jokingly. It’s not like something we say very often, it’s just a video we’ve seen and we think it’s really funny. I happened to be texting both of them at home this morning on the bus ride, and actually Bud Cauley sent the video, and the guys just hadn’t seen it before, so I showed it to them. It’s entertaining. It’s a 10-second video but it’s just T.O. being T.O. and it’s really funny.”

PRESIDENTS CUP: Scores | TV info | Photos | Day 3 four-ball tee times

A few hours later, Thomas did his best T.O. after he canned a 15-footer for birdie on the final hole as he and Tiger Woods pulled out a much-needed, 1-up victory against Ben An and Hideki Matsuyama.

As soon as the putt dropped, Thomas dropped his putter and just started screaming, “I love me some me,” over and over again at Woods.

“Today that was a pretty big putt so I thought it was the appropriate time to yell it,” Thomas said.

Turned out, so, too did Woods.

“We were both screaming,” Woods said. “It was a phenomenal moment, and it was priceless. So I’m glad we were able to experience it together. I’m very familiar with (the video), yes. We were looking at it and we had our moment on the last hole, and we both said it at the same time.”