Presidents Cup: Day 3 four-ball matchups, tee times

Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup is Saturday in Melbourne, Friday night in North America.

After two days of competition, the International team leads 6½-3½. The Americans trailed 4-1 after the Day 1 four-ball matches.

Day 3 brings another round of four-ball. There will be four groups in this wave, as opposed to five in each of the first two days.

Here’s the lineup, as announced by U.S. Captain Tiger Woods and International Captain Ernie Els:

7:02 a.m. local time, 3:02 p.m. ET

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman and Haotong Li (International)

7:16 a.m. local time, 3:16 p.m. ET

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer (International)

7:30 a.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. ET

Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan (International)

7:44 a.m. local time, 3:44 p.m. ET

Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott and Byeong-Hun An (International)

So Woods is choosing to sit himself as well as Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson for the four-ball matches.

Ernie Els is sitting Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and Adam Hadwin.

Day 3 has two waves of action. Following the morning four-balls, Woods and Els will convene with their teams and vice captains and then announce selections for the Saturday afternoon foursomes. That will also be four teams each.

Saturday, Dec. 14 in Melbourne

7 a.m. local time/3 p.m. ET Friday: Third round, four-ball (format explained)

10 a.m./6 p.m. ET Friday: Captains’ pairings for Saturday evening matches

Noon/8 p.m. ET Friday: Fourth round, foursomes.

TV: 3 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. ET Saturday, Golf Channel; 2:30 – 6 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC (replay)

Immediately following play: Captains’ pairings for Sunday’s singles matches announced.