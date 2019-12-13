Presidents Cup: Tiger Woods sitting again for Day 3 foursomes

MELBOURNE, Australia – Tiger Woods is in captain-only mode at the Presidents Cup on Saturday.

In a surprising move, Woods, who sat out the morning four-ball session, elected to sit himself in afternoon foursomes, too, meaning no golf for the reigning Masters champion.

“You have to do what’s best for the team, and I’m getting ready for the singles tomorrow,” Woods explained.

When pressed whether his assistant captains agreed with the decision or tried to talk him out of it, Woods said, “I tried to talk myself out of it, too. But you know, it is what it is, and we’re going to go out there and try and get some points today and be ready for tomorrow.”

Tiger confirmed that his decision had nothing to do with any injury.

It is a move that opens Woods up to second-guessing. Woods has a 12-4-1 lifetime record in the Presidents Cup in foursomes. Even International Team Captain Ernie Els expressed surprise.

“Especially the way he’s been playing with J.T.,” Els said. “But J.T. has been a rock-solid on their side and looks like he’s teaming well with Rickie. But yeah, I thought Tiger would play this afternoon.”

Captain Woods finally benched the team of Webb Simpson and Patrick, who are winless in three matches together this week. Woods isn’t the only American with the full day off, as Bryson DeChambeau has played only once heading into Sunday’s singles.

Captain Els sat Adam Hadwin for both sessions, explaining that the Canadian woke up feeling sick. He was out watching his teammates in the morning.

The International team leads 9-5.

Day 3 foursomes, tee times

Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen, Adam Scott (International), 1:56 p.m. local time, 9:56 pm ET.

Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman, Abraham Ancer (International), 2:07 p.m. local time, 10:07 pm ET.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im (International), 2:18 p.m. local time, 10:18 pm ET.

Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Byeong-Hun An, Joaquin Niemann (International, 2:29 p.m. local time, 10:29 pm ET.

That means Woods will again not play. Joining him on the sidelines will be Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

The Internationals will not play Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin and C.T. Pan.

At the conclusion of this marathon Day 3, captains Woods and Els will gather with their vice captains in the media center once again and announce selections for the final day, which features 12 singles matches on Sunday (Saturday night in North America).

Saturday, Dec. 14 in Melbourne

1 p.m./9 p.m. ET Friday: Fourth round, foursomes.

TV: 3 p.m. Friday – 2 a.m. ET Saturday, Golf Channel; 2:30 – 6 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC (replay)

Immediately following play: Captains’ pairings for Sunday’s singles matches announced.

Sunday, Dec. 15 in Melbourne

10 a.m. local time/6 p.m. ET Saturday: Final round, singles matches.

TV: 6 p.m. – midnight Saturday, Golf Channel; 1 – 6 p.m. Sunday, NBC (replay).

Immediately following play: Closing ceremony celebration.

TV, streaming information

All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Friday

3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Golf Channel

2:30 – 6 p.m. Saturday, NBC (replay)

Saturday

6 p.m. – midnight, Golf Channel

1 – 6 p.m. Sunday, NBC (replay)

Fast facts

Dates: Dec. 12-15.

Venue: Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Length: 7,055 yards. Par: 71.

Points needed to win: 15½.

Defending champion: United States.

Series: United States leads, 10-1-1.