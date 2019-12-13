Presidents Cup: Team USA struggles as Internationals win Saturday four-ball

MELBOURNE, Australia – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

In 1998.

Back then, the Internationals were still celebrating their rout of the Americans in the Presidents Cup earlier that month. The heavily favored Americans were flat after an absence of play following the end of the season and were trounced, 20½-11½, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Little did anyone know that it would be the only Internationals victory in the first 12 editions of the biennial competition.

But hit the fast-forward button to 2019 and the Internationals, the youngest team in the event’s history and sporting seven rookies, are on the brink of win No. 2.

With Royal Melbourne providing the setting once again, the huge underdog Internationals have ruled over their rivals through three sessions of the 13th Presidents Cup.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Scores | Pairings | Gallery

In Saturday morning’s four-ball session in cool conditions under overcast skies, the Internationals won two of the four matches and tied another to stretch their lead to 9-5 heading into the afternoon Foursomes matches. The Internationals need 6½ points out of the remaining 16 matches to win the Cup.

The U.S. again needed late-round heroics akin to what happened on day two to stay within striking distance. Tony Finau, playing with Matt Kuchar, made birdies on the final two holes to pull out a desperate half-point for the Americans.

But the Internationals have won two of the first three sessions and split the other. They’ve been in control from the get-go, so much so that American duos have never gotten a lead in a match in six of the first 14 played.

Rookies Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer put the first point on the board for the Internationals on Saturday with an authoritative 3-and-2 victory against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. The Internationals never trailed and combined for six birdies.

We 👀 you rookie. 😏@Abraham_Ancer made three straight birdies to close the match. 👌#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/OcQ30FsXgK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2019

“Obviously on paper they are a lot stronger than us, but if we stick to our plan and just play golf at an elite level, we can definitely beat anybody,” Ancer said. “We just have to stay focused and keep doing what we’re doing.

“I don’t think they underestimated us. I think they were just clicking right now as a team, and we feel like a team and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Point No. 2 on the day came from Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan, who turned in a commanding performance to defeat Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, 5 and 3.

Reed and Simpson made just one birdie between them – by Simpson – and lost for the third consecutive match. They lost 1 up the first day and 3 and 2 on day two.

Reed, who is 8-1-3 with Jordan Spieth as a partner in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, fell to 0-7-0 when paired with anyone else.

The U.S.’s only full point came in the leadoff match as Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler toppled Marc Leishman and Haotong Li. Thomas and Fowler never trailed and combined for six birdies.

Thomas is now 3-0, having teamed with Tiger Woods for victories on each of the first two days of the match. But Thomas will stay paired with Fowler for the afternoon foursomes session as Woods, the captain, decided to bench Woods the player despite his 2-0-0 record this week. Woods said he isn’t hurt and his decision is according to plan.

“We need to get it back as a team,” Thomas said. “I’d much rather be 0-3 and us be winning by five or six points. You know, everyone that goes out there, we just have to go out there and try to do our job, and whoever I’m with or whoever Rick is with, we’ll go out there and see what we can do.”