QBE Shootout Round 2 tee times, TV information

The 2019 QBE Shootout is underway at the Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

The 54-hole event started Friday. There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money. The duo of Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer hold the first-round lead by two shots over J.T. Poston and Jason Kokrak.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.

All times listed below are ET.

TV info

Saturday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Round 2 tee times