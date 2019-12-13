Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

QBE Shootout Round 2 tee times, TV information

Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News

QBE Shootout Round 2 tee times, TV information

Golf

QBE Shootout Round 2 tee times, TV information

By December 13, 2019 5:04 pm

By: |

The 2019 QBE Shootout is underway at the Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

The 54-hole event started Friday. There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money. The duo of Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer hold the first-round lead by two shots over J.T. Poston and Jason Kokrak.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.

All times listed below are ET.

TV info

Saturday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Round 2 tee times

Tee time Players
10:20 a.m. Sean O’Hair-Lexi Thompson, Viktor Hovland-Matthew Wolff
10:32 a.m. Graeme McDowell-Ian Poulter, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire
10:44 a.m. Kevin Chappell-Chez Reavie, Corey Conners-Andrew Putnam
10:56 a.m. Billy Horschel-Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson
11:08 a.m. Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway, Charley Hoffman-Kevin Kisner
11:20 a.m. Ryan Palmer-Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston

, , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home