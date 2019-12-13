QBE Shootout Round 2 tee times, TV information

The 2019 QBE Shootout is underway at the Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.
The 54-hole event started Friday. There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money. The duo of Harold Varner III and Ryan Palmer hold the first-round lead by two shots over J.T. Poston and Jason Kokrak.
LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.
Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.
All times listed below are ET.
TV info
Saturday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.
Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.
Round 2 tee times
|Tee time
|Players
|10:20 a.m.
|Sean O’Hair-Lexi Thompson, Viktor Hovland-Matthew Wolff
|10:32 a.m.
|Graeme McDowell-Ian Poulter, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire
|10:44 a.m.
|Kevin Chappell-Chez Reavie, Corey Conners-Andrew Putnam
|10:56 a.m.
|Billy Horschel-Brendon Todd, Charles Howell III-Bubba Watson
|11:08 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway, Charley Hoffman-Kevin Kisner
|11:20 a.m.
|Ryan Palmer-Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak-J.T. Poston
