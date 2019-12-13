Report: Patrick Reed's caddie gets into altercation with fan at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reed has taken more than an earful this week at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

Reed came into the event fresh off a rules violation at the Hero World Challenge.

And right from the get-go fans have let him have it before and after each shot. Cries of “Get in the bunker!” among others have been heard frequently.

At one point during the Day 2 action, Reed did a mock shovel motion twice with his putter after draining a putt, in response to the continued barbs.

And during the morning Four-ball matches of Day 3, we get this: A Golf Channel report that Reed’s caddie, Kessler Karain, got into it with a fan. Karain is also Reed’s brother-in-law.

.@SteveSandsGC reports of an altercation between Patrick Reed's caddie and a spectator after the four-ball match on Day 3. pic.twitter.com/OwzBNXxixB — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 14, 2019

Several of the International players, most notably Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, have encouraged spectators to heckle Reed, or as the Aussies like to say, “give him a sledging.” On Friday, Leishman said a, “football crowd is what we needed.”

Perhaps the continued heckling has affected Reed. He has gone 0-3 so far before being sidelined by captain Tiger Woods for the Day 3 foursomes.

Details were scant as to exactly what kind of altercation took place. Karain reportedly sent a statement to Barstool Sports’s Fore Play Podcast, confirming he jumped off a golf cart and shoved a spectator who cursed at Reed.

Official statement to Fore Play from Patrick Reed’s caddie, Kessler Karain, on #PresidentsCup altercation with fan: pic.twitter.com/ZQXT0NxhJ7 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) December 14, 2019

This isn’t the first shove involving Reed this week. Things got chippy with Smith during Thursday’s session.

Golf Channel’s Steve Sands reported that the PGA Tour and security are aware of the incident. Another report said that Karain will meet with Tour commissioner Jay Monahan before the day is over.