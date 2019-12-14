From 2,006 to 70: Brendon Todd continues whirlwind fall season

Brendon Todd’s fall bag of surprises delivered one final invitation a week ago when he was a last-minute replacement for injured Brandt Snedeker to the QBE Shootout.

“I was surprised with the phone call inviting me. This is truly a big bonus week in an event I had always heard about from the players,” Todd said.

Todd’s first appearance in the QBE Shootout comes on the front end of a 2019-20 PGA Tour season that included back-to-back victories in the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.

The University of Georgia product almost won a third straight at the RSM Classic, leading at one point before finishing fourth.

MORE: Five teams shared lead at QBE Shootout

All of this coming from a player who ended 2018 ranked 2,006 in the world and now is 70th.

Todd is running a bit on fumes.

“I’m playing good but not at the full energy level, I’ll make it,” he said. “I’m anxious to play well and then I’ll take a two week break over the holidays.”

Todd, busy returning text messages and phone calls since his move up the Fed Ex Cup ladder to No. 1, has a few simple goals for 2020.

“Win another tournament, make and win the FedEx Cup,” he said. “I’m not big on a lot of goals.”