Tiger Woods, Americans trail by two entering Sunday singles at Presidents Cup

It all comes down to Sunday singles.

Just when it appeared as if the Internationals were primed to run away with their second Presidents Cup victory – and first since 1998 – after Saturday morning’s (Friday night in North America) four-ball session, the team from the U.S. fought back in the afternoon foursomes. The Internationals enter singles with a 10-8 lead.

Gary Woodland and Dustin Johnson put the first point on the board, taking down major champions Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen in the first match of the afternoon. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele followed suit, besting Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith, 2 and 1.

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas held a 5 up lead with just eight holes to play, but Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman fought back to earn a half point after a wayward shot on the 18th tee by Thomas.

In the final match, Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar led for the first 15 holes, but Byeong-Hun An and Joaquin Niemann clawed their way back to even the match on No. 15 and the teams split the point.

You can watch the final round singles matches from 6 p.m. – midnight ET on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app, and again from 1 – 6 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday.

Foursomes matches

Johnson-Woodland (U.S.) def. Oosthuizen-Scott (Int.), 2 and 1

Fowler-Thomas (U.S.) vs. Ancer-Leishman (Int.), tie

Cantlay-Schauffele (U.S.) def. Im-Smith (Int.), 2 and 1

Finau-Kuchar (U.S.) vs. An-Niemann (Int.), tie