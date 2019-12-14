Bryson DeChambeau is swinging a 4.5-degree Cobra driver at Presidents Cup

After losing his first-day match alongside Tony Finau and then not playing at all in the next three matches, Bryson DeChambeau is back on the course for the U.S. team in Sunday singles at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

DeChambeau is taking on Canada’s Adam Hadwin in the fifth match of the day.

DeChambeau’s secret weapon may be the 4.5-degree Cobra Superspeed driver he put in his bag this week.

Yes, a 4.5-degree driver. He says he has added 15-20 yards off the tee swinging that stick.

He’s clearly chasing more distance. Already was one of the PGA Tour’s longer hitters – ranking T-34 at an average of 302 yards in 2018-19 – DeChambeau says he’s inspired by reigning World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire, whose clubhead speed has reached 155 mph.

The bulked up DeChambeau arrived in Australia carrying 25 new pounds of muscle on his now 220 pound-frame. He added the pounds after following the training regimen of Greg Roskopf called Muscle Activation Technique.

DeChambeau wants to make sure he protects himself against future injury. This new bulk has to help in the power game, along with that driver.

And when he wasn’t playing, he was still fully engaged in the Presidents Cup. During Day 3, he climbed into the stands to cheer on and sing along with the U.S. fans.

Golfweek’s Adam Schupak contributed to this article.