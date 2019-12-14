Junior golf: Ranking the top boys by graduating class

Many of the top players in the graduating class of 2020 have committed to a college, and made it known by signing a letter of intent last month.

As for who’s coming up? Using the Golfweek Junior Rankings, we broke down the top players according to graduating class. It provides a clear look at who separated himself in his respective class throughout the 2019 junior golf season.

Golfweek Junior Rankings

Top girls by graduating class

Players are listed according to their filtered class ranking, with their overall Golfweek Junior Ranking listed in the far right column.

Seniors (Class of 2020)

Rank Name Residence Rating Overall rank 1 Karl Vilips International 67.52 1 2 Joseph Pagdin Florida 67.73 2 3 Michael Brennan Virginia 67.89 3 4 Canon Claycomb Kentucky 67.98 4 5 Maxwell Moldovan Ohio 68.51 5 6 Tyler Wilkes Florida 69.03 7 7 Jin Bo California 69.19 9 8 George Duangmanee Virginia 69.22 10 9 Brett Roberts Florida 69.42 14 10 Jimmy Zheng International 69.48 15

Juniors (Class of 2021)

Rank Name Residence Rating Overall rank 1 Andrew Goodman Oklahoma 69.12 8 2 Preston Summerhays Arizona 69.23 11 3 Gordan Sargent Alabama 69.24 12 4 Maxwell Ford Georgia 69.36 13 5 Kelly Chinn Virginia 69.58 18 6 David Ford Georgia 69.64 20 7 Jackson Van Paris North Carolina 69.65 21 8 Brendan Valdes Florida 70.13 25 9 Andrew Yong. H Jung Florida 70.2 27 10 Ian Maspat California 70.41 32

Sophomores (Class of 2022)

Rank Name Residence Rating Overall rank 1 Benjamin James Connecticut 68.84 6 2 Luke Clanton Florida 69.54 17 3 Luke Potter California 69.69 22 4 Jacob Sosa Texas 70.4 31 5 Nicholas Dunlap South Carolina 70.65 36 6 Wit Pitipat International 70.81 42 7 Piercen Hunt Wisconsin 70.87 45 8 Wells Williams Mississippi 71.54 69 9 Keaton Vo Texas 71.6 72 10 William Love Georgia 71.69 75

Freshmen (Class of 2023)