Junior golf: Ranking the top boys by graduating class

Many of the top players in the graduating class of 2020 have committed to a college, and made it known by signing a letter of intent last month.
As for who’s coming up? Using the Golfweek Junior Rankings, we broke down the top players according to graduating class. It provides a clear look at who separated himself in his respective class throughout the 2019 junior golf season.
Golfweek Junior Rankings
Top girls by graduating class
Players are listed according to their filtered class ranking, with their overall Golfweek Junior Ranking listed in the far right column.
Seniors (Class of 2020)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Karl Vilips
|International
|67.52
|1
|2
|Joseph Pagdin
|Florida
|67.73
|2
|3
|Michael Brennan
|Virginia
|67.89
|3
|4
|Canon Claycomb
|Kentucky
|67.98
|4
|5
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio
|68.51
|5
|6
|Tyler Wilkes
|Florida
|69.03
|7
|7
|Jin Bo
|California
|69.19
|9
|8
|George Duangmanee
|Virginia
|69.22
|10
|9
|Brett Roberts
|Florida
|69.42
|14
|10
|Jimmy Zheng
|International
|69.48
|15
Juniors (Class of 2021)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|69.12
|8
|2
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona
|69.23
|11
|3
|Gordan Sargent
|Alabama
|69.24
|12
|4
|Maxwell Ford
|Georgia
|69.36
|13
|5
|Kelly Chinn
|Virginia
|69.58
|18
|6
|David Ford
|Georgia
|69.64
|20
|7
|Jackson Van Paris
|North Carolina
|69.65
|21
|8
|Brendan Valdes
|Florida
|70.13
|25
|9
|Andrew Yong. H Jung
|Florida
|70.2
|27
|10
|Ian Maspat
|California
|70.41
|32
Sophomores (Class of 2022)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Benjamin James
|Connecticut
|68.84
|6
|2
|Luke Clanton
|Florida
|69.54
|17
|3
|Luke Potter
|California
|69.69
|22
|4
|Jacob Sosa
|Texas
|70.4
|31
|5
|Nicholas Dunlap
|South Carolina
|70.65
|36
|6
|Wit Pitipat
|International
|70.81
|42
|7
|Piercen Hunt
|Wisconsin
|70.87
|45
|8
|Wells Williams
|Mississippi
|71.54
|69
|9
|Keaton Vo
|Texas
|71.6
|72
|10
|William Love
|Georgia
|71.69
|75
Freshmen (Class of 2023)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|You Seong Choi
|California
|71.64
|73
|2
|Thomas Morrison
|Texas
|71.79
|77
|3
|Gaven Lane
|Texas
|71.81
|79
|4
|Ethan Gao
|Georgia
|72.1
|90
|5
|Sihao Cong
|California
|72.28
|98
|6
|Connor Williams
|California
|72.3
|99
|7
|Luke Coyle
|Kentucky
|72.79
|128
|8
|Jackson Koivun
|California
|73.03
|148
|9
|Allan Kournikova
|Florida
|73.08
|152
|10
|Abhay Gupta
|North Carolina
|73.16
|156
