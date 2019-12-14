Junior golf: Ranking the top girls by graduating class

Many of the top players in the graduating class of 2020 have committed to a college, and made it known by signing a letter of intent last month.
As for who’s coming up? Using the Golfweek Junior Rankings, we broke down the top players according to graduating class. It provides a clear look at who separated herself in her respective class throughout the 2019 junior golf season.
Top girls by graduating class
Players are listed according to their filtered class ranking, with their overall Golfweek Junior Ranking listed in the far right column.
Seniors (Class of 2020)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Annabell Fuller
|Florida
|70.33
|4
|2
|Brianna Navarrosa
|California
|70.63
|6
|3
|Anne Chen
|Texas
|71.04
|9
|4
|Kaleiya Romero
|California
|71.12
|10
|5
|Sadie Englemann
|Texas
|71.14
|11
|6
|Jillian Bourdage
|Florida
|71.24
|13
|7
|Christine Wang
|Texas
|71.48
|16
|8
|Rachel Heck
|Tennessee
|71.51
|17
|9
|Elina Sinz
|Texas
|71.86
|18
|10
|Jennifer Cleary
|Delaware
|71.87
|19
Juniors (Class of 2021)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Rose Zhang
|California
|67.41
|1
|2
|Bohyun Park
|Texas
|70.58
|5
|3
|Amanda Sambach
|North Carolina
|70.92
|8
|4
|Sophia Bae
|New Jersey
|71.14
|12
|5
|Jiarui (Joyce) Jin
|California
|71.96
|20
|6
|Calynne Rosholt
|Texas
|72.31
|22
|7
|Lauren Clark
|Florida
|72.33
|24
|8
|Megan Propeck
|Kansas
|72.57
|27
|9
|Casey Weidenfeld
|Florida
|72.83
|33
|10
|Lauryn Nguyen
|Washington
|73.08
|41
Sophomores (Class of 2022)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Alexa Pano
|Florida
|69.32
|2
|2
|Catherine Park
|California
|69.88
|3
|3
|Kelly Xu
|California
|70.64
|7
|4
|Megha Ganne
|New Jersey
|71.42
|14
|5
|Amari Avery
|California
|71.45
|15
|6
|Jacqueline Putrino
|Florida
|72.8
|32
|7
|Taylor Kehoe
|Ontario
|72.86
|36
|8
|Ashely Shim
|California
|72.96
|38
|9
|Catherine Rao
|California
|73.06
|40
|10
|Yunxuan Zhang
|International
|73.11
|42
Freshmen (Class of 2023)
|Rank
|Name
|Residence
|Rating
|Overall rank
|1
|Sara Im
|Georgia
|72.43
|26
|2
|Brooke Rivers
|Ontario
|72.72
|31
|3
|Bailey Shoemaker
|New York
|72.85
|35
|4
|Ashley Yun
|California
|74.01
|76
|5
|Katie Li
|New Jersey
|74.09
|80
|6
|Yoonjeong Huh
|International
|74.5
|90
|7
|Kaitlyn Schroeder
|Florida
|75.08
|110
|8
|Selena Tang
|California
|75.17
|115
|9
|Abbey Schutte
|Arizona
|75.36
|127
|10
|Tina Jiang
|Florida
|75.59
|145
