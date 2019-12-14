Junior golf: Ranking the top girls by graduating class

Many of the top players in the graduating class of 2020 have committed to a college, and made it known by signing a letter of intent last month.

As for who’s coming up? Using the Golfweek Junior Rankings, we broke down the top players according to graduating class. It provides a clear look at who separated herself in her respective class throughout the 2019 junior golf season.

Players are listed according to their filtered class ranking, with their overall Golfweek Junior Ranking listed in the far right column.

Seniors (Class of 2020)

Rank Name Residence Rating Overall rank 1 Annabell Fuller Florida 70.33 4 2 Brianna Navarrosa California 70.63 6 3 Anne Chen Texas 71.04 9 4 Kaleiya Romero California 71.12 10 5 Sadie Englemann Texas 71.14 11 6 Jillian Bourdage Florida 71.24 13 7 Christine Wang Texas 71.48 16 8 Rachel Heck Tennessee 71.51 17 9 Elina Sinz Texas 71.86 18 10 Jennifer Cleary Delaware 71.87 19

Juniors (Class of 2021)

Rank Name Residence Rating Overall rank 1 Rose Zhang California 67.41 1 2 Bohyun Park Texas 70.58 5 3 Amanda Sambach North Carolina 70.92 8 4 Sophia Bae New Jersey 71.14 12 5 Jiarui (Joyce) Jin California 71.96 20 6 Calynne Rosholt Texas 72.31 22 7 Lauren Clark Florida 72.33 24 8 Megan Propeck Kansas 72.57 27 9 Casey Weidenfeld Florida 72.83 33 10 Lauryn Nguyen Washington 73.08 41

Sophomores (Class of 2022)

Rank Name Residence Rating Overall rank 1 Alexa Pano Florida 69.32 2 2 Catherine Park California 69.88 3 3 Kelly Xu California 70.64 7 4 Megha Ganne New Jersey 71.42 14 5 Amari Avery California 71.45 15 6 Jacqueline Putrino Florida 72.8 32 7 Taylor Kehoe Ontario 72.86 36 8 Ashely Shim California 72.96 38 9 Catherine Rao California 73.06 40 10 Yunxuan Zhang International 73.11 42

