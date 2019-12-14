Presidents Cup betting tips: Here are head-to-head records for each singles match

All that’s left to decide the Presidents Cup is a day of singles matches. The U.S. enters this round trailing the Internationals by a two-point margin.

As some of the best players in the world prepare to go head-to-head – something we don’t often see in professional golf – it’s worth looking at the numbers. That’s especially handy when it comes to making predictions (read: bets) about the outcome of each.

Players are listed below with their Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking. Head-to-head record in common tournaments played and common rounds played is included below each match-up.

No. 7 Tiger Woods (U.S.) vs. No. 67 Abraham Ancer (Int.)

Woods leads 7-5 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Woods leads 20-12-4 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 48 Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama (Int.)

Matsuyama leads 13-2 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Matsuyama leads 36-5-8 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 15 Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. No. 224 C.T. Pan (Int.)

Reed leads 14-5-1 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Reed leads 34-13-1 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 8 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) vs. No. 104 Haotong Li (Int.)

Johnson leads 8-1 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Johnson leads 21-3-7 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 32 Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. No. 33 Adam Hadwin (Int.)

Dechambeau leads 7-6-1 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Decahmbeau leads 21-17-8 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 26 Gary Woodland (U.S.) vs. No. 30 Sungjae Im (Int.)

Tied at 7-7-2 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Im 28-21-3 leads 21-3-7 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. No. 63 Joaquin Niemann (Int.)

Cantlay leads 9-2 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Cantlay 23-6-4 leads 21-3-7 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 14 Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. No. 24 Adam Scott (Int.)

Tied at 7-7 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Schauffele 24-21-5 leads 21-3-7 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 3 Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. No. 41 Byeong-Hun An (Int.)

Simpson leads 10-1-1 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Simpson 27-16-4 leads 21-3-7 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 5 Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. No. 75 Cameron Smith (Int.)

Thomas leads 11-2-2 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Thomas leads 25-18-6 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 27 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. No. 12 Louis Oosthuizen (Int.)

Oosthuizen leads 8-5 in common tournaments played since Jan. 1, 2019.

Oosthuizen 22-13-8 in common rounds played since Jan. 1, 2019.

No. 20 Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. No. 43 Marc Leishman (Int.)