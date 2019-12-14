Presidents Cup: Day 4 singles matchups, tee times

It all comes down to this.

The final-day singles matches await at the 2019 Presidents Cup. And things are setting up for a heck of a conclusion.

The score heading into the final day is International 10, U.S. 8.

There will be 12 singles matches, as all members of each team get to compete. The golf starts at 10:02 a.m. in Melbourne on Sunday, 6:02 p.m. ET Saturday.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Photos | Scores | TV info

Here’s the lineup, as announced by U.S. Captain Tiger Woods and International Captain Ernie Els:

Tee time (local) Tee time (ET) Match 10:02 a.m. 6:02 p.m. Tiger Woods (U.S.) vs. Abraham Ancer (International) 10:13 a.m. 6:13 p.m. Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (International) 10:24 a.m. 6:24 p.m. Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. C.T. Pan (International) 10:35 a.m. 6:35 p.m. Dustin Johnson (U.S.) vs. Haotong Li (International) 11:46 a.m. 6:46 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin (International) 11:57 a.m. 6:57 p.m. Gary Woodland (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im (International) 12:08 p.m. 7:08 p.m. Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Joaquin Niemann (International) 12:19 p.m. 7:19 p.m. Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott (International) 12:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Webb Simpson (U.S.) vs. Byeong-Hun An (International) 12:41 p.m. 7:41 p.m. Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Cameron Smith (International) 12:52 p.m. 7:52 p.m. Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (International) 1:03 p.m. 8:03 p.m. Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman (International)

TV info

10 a.m. local time Sunday/6 p.m. ET Saturday: Final round, singles matches.

TV: 6 p.m. – midnight ET Saturday, Golf Channel; 1 – 6 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC (replay).

Immediately following play: Closing ceremony celebration.

Fast facts

Venue: Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Length: 7,055 yards. Par: 71.

Points needed to win: 15½.

Defending champion: United States.

Series: United States leads, 10-1-1.