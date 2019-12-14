Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

QBE Shootout final round tee times, TV information

Michael O'Bryon/Naples Daily News

QBE Shootout final round tee times, TV information

Golf

QBE Shootout final round tee times, TV information

By December 14, 2019 8:23 pm

By: |

The 2019 QBE Shootout has one more day of competition at the Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

The 54-hole event started Friday. There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money. Five teams are tied for the lead entering the final round.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.

All times listed below are ET.

TV info

Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Final round tee times

Tee time Players
9:50 a.m. Patton Kizzire-Brian Harman; Lexi Thompson-Sean O’Hair
10:05 a.m. Kevin Kisner-Charley Hoffman; Matthew Wolff-Viktor Hovland
10:20 a.m. Chez Reavie-Kevin Chappell; Andrew Putnam-Corey Conners
10:35 a.m. J.T. Poston-Jason Kokrak; Ian Poulter-Graeme McDowell
10:50 a.m. Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer; Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway
11:05 a.m. Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel; Bubba Watson-Charles Howell III

, , , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home