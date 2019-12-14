QBE Shootout final round tee times, TV information

The 2019 QBE Shootout has one more day of competition at the Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.
The 54-hole event started Friday. There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money. Five teams are tied for the lead entering the final round.
LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.
Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.
All times listed below are ET.
TV info
Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.
Final round tee times
|Tee time
|Players
|9:50 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire-Brian Harman; Lexi Thompson-Sean O’Hair
|10:05 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner-Charley Hoffman; Matthew Wolff-Viktor Hovland
|10:20 a.m.
|Chez Reavie-Kevin Chappell; Andrew Putnam-Corey Conners
|10:35 a.m.
|J.T. Poston-Jason Kokrak; Ian Poulter-Graeme McDowell
|10:50 a.m.
|Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer; Rory Sabbatini-Kevin Tway
|11:05 a.m.
|Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel; Bubba Watson-Charles Howell III
