QBE Shootout final round tee times, TV information

The 2019 QBE Shootout has one more day of competition at the Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

The 54-hole event started Friday. There are 12 two-player teams competing for $3.5 million in prize money. Five teams are tied for the lead entering the final round.

LPGA star Lexi Thompson is playing for the fourth year in a row. She’s paired with Sean O’Hair, who has won the QBE with two different partners, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry.

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman won in 2019. Greg Norman is the tournament host.

All times listed below are ET.

TV info

Sunday, Golf Channel, Noon-4 p.m.

Final round tee times