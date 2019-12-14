Presidents Cup: Tiger Woods puts crucial point on board, defeats Abraham Ancer

Tiger Woods called his own number to lead Team USA out of the gate in the Sunday singles matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Nice call, captain.

Woods took on the MVP of the week so far for Ernie Els and the Internationals, 28-year-old Abraham Ancer, and steadily dominated the match en route to a 3-and-2 victory, putting a crucial first point on the board for the Americans on the final day of play.

“I think I went with experience,” Woods told Golf Channel moments after the match. “I’ve been out with this session before, as the lead-off batter. I didn’t play yesterday so I was well rested.”

Woods never trailed in the match, but every time he won a hole, his rookie counterpart answered, especially on the front nine. Team USA’s playing captain made the turn at 1 up and took a 2-up lead for most of the back nine before ending the match on the 16th hole.

Woods improved to 7-2 in Presidents Cup singles and ends the competition a perfect 3-0. Ancer failed to earn a point for the first time in five matches this week, ending a stellar debut 3-1-1.