Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' match vs. Abraham Ancer shot-by-shot at Presidents Cup

After sitting out both rounds of play on Saturday (Friday night in North America) at the 2019 Presidents Cup, playing captain Tiger Woods is back on the course for Sunday’s final singles match.

Woods, who boasts a 6-2 record in eight previous appearances, will be first out the gate for the Americans, taking on the MVP for the Internationals, Abraham Ancer. The Presidents Cup rookie has been lights-out for Ernie Els this week at Royal Melbourne, going 3-0-1 in his four matches.

Woods and Ancer tee off in Australia at 6:02 p.m. ET, and you can follow their final match with shot-by-shot analysis below.

Pre-round