Singles matches results: U.S. earns first point, looks for comeback win at Presidents Cup

The Internationals entered the final round singles matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup with a 10-8 advantage over Tiger Woods and the Americans.

The playing captain went out first and set the tone early for Team USA, who need to win 7½ points to win the biennial competition for the eighth straight time. Ernie Els and company dominated the competition early at Australia’s gem of a track, Royal Melbourne, and need just 5½ points from the final 12 matches to win for just the second time and first since 1998.

Below you’ll find the results and information on all 12 singles matches as they conclude:

Singles results

Tiger Woods (USA) def. Abraham Ancer (Int.), 3 and 2

Just Tiger Woods doing Tiger Woods things. The U.S. playing captain called his own number, never trailed in the match, and dominated en route to a crucial first point for his team. What a match.

The win was Woods’ 27th, passing Phil Mickelson for most wins all-time in the event’s history.

Tony Finau vs. Hideki Matsuyama

Patrick Reed def. C.T. Pan, 4 and 2

No regular caddie, no problem. Captain America found his shield and Patrick Reed cruised to a much-needed victory to silence the heckling crowd at Royal Melbourne. Reed blitzed C.T. Pan early, going 6 up through seven holes, but Pan briefly fought back and extended the match to the 16th hole

“When you make birdies, you don’t hear much,” said Reed to Golf Channel after the win about dealing with a boisterous crowd.

Dustin Johnson def. Haotong Li, 4 and 3

Welcome to the Presidents Cup, Haotong Li. Dustin Johnson drubbed the rookie with ease, taking a 1 up lead on the third hole, extending it to as much as 5 up before ending the match on the 15th green with a birdie.

Bryson DeChambeau vs. Adam Hadwin

Gary Woodland vs. Sungjae Im

Patrick Cantlay vs. Joaquin Niemann

Xander Schauffele vs. Adam Scott

Webb Simpson vs. Byeong-Hun An

Justin Thomas vs. Cameron Smith

Matt Kuchar vs. Louis Oosthuizen

Rickie Fowler vs. Marc Leishman