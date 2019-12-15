President Trump tweets congratulations to Tiger Woods, U.S. team

President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the American team for winning the 2019 Presidents Cup.

“Congratulations to Tiger and the entire U.S. Team on a great comeback and tremendous WIN. True Champions.”

Trump spent part of his day at the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

Tiger Woods and his U.S. contingent rallied from a 10-8 deficit at the beginning of the Sunday singles matches at Royal Melbourne in Australia to win the Cup.

The U.S. is now 11-1-1 all-time in the biennial match against the Internationals.

Playing captain Woods led by example, putting himself in the leadoff position and then delivering with a 3-and-2 victory over spirited, pesky Abraham Ancer. Then his red, white and blue charges followed suit.

The president and Woods have played golf together. In May, Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.