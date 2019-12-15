Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much each team earned at the 2019 QBE Shootout

How much each team earned at the 2019 QBE Shootout

Golf

How much each team earned at the 2019 QBE Shootout

By December 15, 2019 6:32 pm

By: |

Kevin Tway and a red-hot Rory Sabbatini all but ran away in the better-ball format of the 2019 QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on Sunday in Naples, Florida.

The pair shot a 12-under 60 to win by two strokes over Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston at 31-under 185. Tway and Sabbatini made eagle on No. 14 to take the lead for good, adding clutch birdies on holes Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to close out the tournament.

Check out the total payouts below for all 12 teams at the $3.5 million 2019 QBE Shootout.

QBE Shootout prize money

Position Player To par Earnings
1 Tway/Sabbatini -31 $870,000
2 Poston/Kokrak -29 $545,000
T-3 Varner III/Palmer -28 $295,500
T-3 Todd/Horschel -28 $295,500
5 Poulter/McDowell -27 $229,000
T-6 Wolff/Hovland -26 $195,000
T-6 Putnam/Conners -26 $195,000
T-8 Kisner/Hoffman -24 $182,500
T-8 Watson/Howell III -24 $182,500
10 Reavie/Chappell -21 $175,000
11 Kizzire/Harman -20 $170,000
12 Thompson/O’Hair -8 $165,000

, , , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home