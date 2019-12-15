How much each team earned at the 2019 QBE Shootout

Kevin Tway and a red-hot Rory Sabbatini all but ran away in the better-ball format of the 2019 QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on Sunday in Naples, Florida.

The pair shot a 12-under 60 to win by two strokes over Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston at 31-under 185. Tway and Sabbatini made eagle on No. 14 to take the lead for good, adding clutch birdies on holes Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to close out the tournament.

Check out the total payouts below for all 12 teams at the $3.5 million 2019 QBE Shootout.

QBE Shootout prize money