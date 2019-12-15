Tiger Woods gets emotional, says he cries for pretty much every Cup he's won

After many hugs and congratulatory pats on the back with his players and vice captains, Tiger Woods stopped for an interview with Golf Channel reporter Steve Sands moments after Matt Kuchar clinched the Presidents Cup.

With his team coming back from a two-point deficit on the final day, it was an emotional moment for Woods as he appeared to hold back tears.

“We did it together. We came here as a team,” the USA’s playing captain told Sands. “My teammates and my boys all played well. The captains did an amazing job of being there of just being there for every little detail. I couldn’t have done it with all of their help. All of my boys. They did it.”

Later at the team news conference, Woods was asked about the emotions of winning Sunday and how it might be different this week from previous team wins in his career.

“I’ve cried in pretty much every Cup we’ve won,” he said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. Any time you have moments where you’re able to do something that is bigger than us as an individual, is so much more meaningful and so much more special.”

Fred Couples and fellow vice captain Steve Stricker made a little joke when asked about what it felt like to watch Tiger as he led the comeback.

“We’re basically both cry babies so we really enjoyed it,” Couples said with Stricker sitting next to him. “It’s hard for me; I just love team events. So when Tiger asked me to be captain, it was like all the players, an honor. But it’s pretty edgy. He kept saying to me, ‘How did you do this?’ I said you’ve got to keep watching, the points are gonna come. You’ve just got to believe in every one. The hug he gave everybody is so heartfelt. He’s a good man and it’s fun to be on his team.”

“I love seeing other people cry, especially Tiger Woods,” Stricker said with a smile and a laugh.