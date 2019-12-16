Australian PGA Championship field boasts President Cup, PGA Tour players

The Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne has come and gone, but the action in Australia is far from over.

On the heels of Tiger Woods and Team USA’s epic comeback to win their eighth straight Cup is the 2019 Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

The tournament, which has a $1.5 million purse, will begin Thursday, Dec. 19 and end Sunday, Dec. 22, and features a field of some of golf’s best, including a handful of Presidents Cup competitors.

A pair of Australian members of Ernie Els’ International team, Adam Scott and two-time defending champion Cameron Smith, are the biggest names in the field, alongside heavy-hitting youngster Cameron Champ and his fellow Americans Stewart Cink and Smylie Kaufman.

