Forecaddie: CBS shakeup continues as Lance Barrow, longtime golf producer, to step down

The Man Out Front hears that CBS isn’t done shaking up its golf broadcast team. Longtime coordinating producer Lance Barrow is expected to announce that the 2020 season will be his final year calling the shots in the truck.

Sellers Shy, who has been a longtime producer on CBS Sports’ golf coverage team, will assume the top job, according to a person who is familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Shy has worked as replay producer, associate director and producer for CBS golf coverage, including the Masters Highlight Show and Masters Preview.

An announcement from the network was expected later Monday.

Barrow, 64, began producing the majority of CBS’ golf coverage in 1996 and has been the network’s No. 1 golf producer since 1997. He won an Emmy for coverage of the 2004 Masters. He formerly was the No. 1 producer for its NFL coverage from 2004-2017.

This marks the end of an era. Barrow, who joined CBS Sports as a spotter and researcher for Pat Summerall at the 1976 Colonial, will shift into a new emeritus role with CBS.

This is the latest step in a significant reboot of the CBS golf team ahead of an announcement of the PGA Tour’s television negotiations, which will go into effect for 2022 and beyond.

In October, CBS announced that it chose not to renew the contracts of longtime broadcasters Peter Kostis and Gary McCord. Days later, it signed Davis Love III to its team as an analyst. Last month CBS wooed Frank Nobilo away from NBC/Golf Channel and expanded his role to full-time analyst, added Masters champion Trevor Immelman, increased duties for his brother, Mark Immelman, and Andrew Catalon. The network also promoted Dottie Pepper to lead on-course reporter, and said that Michelle Wie will join its multimedia coverage this season, including at the Masters.