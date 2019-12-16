Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie join hole-in-one club for 2019-20 season

NAPLES, Fla. — Most of the golf world’s attention was trained on Royal Melbourne for the Presidents Cup over the weekend.

And with good reason.

But golf junkies probably spent the earlier parts of their weekend days watching the QBE Shootout in Florida.

If you were among those who tuned in, you saw some pretty great shot-making, including a pair of aces.

The first one came in Friday’s first round off the club of Charley Hoffman.

On the par-3 12th hole, which was measuring 207 yards, Hoffman got a hole in one to help him and teammate Kevin Kisner get to 9-under for the day.

RELATED: All the aces on Tour, 2019-20 season

Then, during Sunday’s final round of the 54-hole event, Chez Reavie joined the fun with a hole-in-one, a 9-iron on the 175-yard eighth hole.

One hop and in! Chez Reavie bounces home an ace @QBEShootout. It's his 6th ace on TOUR and 22nd (!) of his life. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NAIAo8ZHyn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2019

Reavie’s reaction seemed a bit subdued, maybe because it was his sixth ace on the PGA Tour and (yawn) 22nd overall.

“It was a solid shot from the outset, going straight at the flag,” said Reavie, who took the ball out of the hole, then gave it to a youngster alongside the gallery ropes.

Reavie and teammate Kevin Chappell finished 10th out of 12 teams. Hoffman and Kisner finished T-8.

Greg Hardwig of Naples Daily News contributed to this article.