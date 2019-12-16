Justin Thomas responds to trolls, defends showing emotion at Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas is done with the trolls, and they’re not letting up after a couple of memorable moments at the Presidents Cup.

After the Americans rallied from two points down to win the Cup and the celebration looked to be fully under way in Melbourne, Thomas posted a photo of himself and Rickie Fowler (who appears to be wearing a USA onesie and ski goggles) posing with the Cup and the caption, “Remember that time we blew a 5 up lead? Yeah, neither do we.”

In Saturday’s foursomes, JT and Fowler were 5 up through seven holes against Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman. And as we all know by now, that big lead was erased over the last eight holes and they finished in a tie.

But Twitter wouldn’t let Thomas off the hook, with some responding to him with references to Patrick Reed and others pointing to an incident that occurred in an earlier match against Leishman and Haotong Li.

“If you feel you can knock it from 3 feet you should not mind having to tidy it up!! Move on to the next and show some class!!

@JustinThomas34,” wrote one commenter, @HartleyGolfShop.

In the match against Li and Leishman, after making a 3-foot putt on the 11th hole, Thomas made a ‘gimme’ gesture that showed he didn’t appreciate that the Internationals didn’t concede the putt. Some saw it as JT just messing around, others took offense.

Thomas responded, “Just having fun with my partner was all I was doing. Totally understand it didn’t come off as a good look I’m sorry for that. But Rick and I like to have fun and I show some emotion to pump us up 🇺🇸”

It was the heat of the moment and in the department of bad looks, not the worst by any means. So let him have his day or don’t follow him on Twitter.