QBE Shootout golfers stayed up late to watch the Presidents Cup, too

NAPLES, Fla. – Kevin Kisner was one of the players rumored to be a possible captain’s pick for the U.S. Presidents Cup team. Instead, he spent the past week at the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club, where he partnered with Charley Hoffman to finish T-8 among the 12 teams in the field.

Kisner said he enjoyed watching the late-night Presidents Cup broadcast on TV. In fact, reactions to a U.S. win around Tiburon were all positive on Sunday.

“I stayed up and watched all of it and it was great,” Kisner said. “I couldn’t ask for it to go any better.”

QBE Shootout: Tway, Sabbatini run away with it | Prize money

“I watched all of it Saturday night and it was thrilling, a big win for players and especially Tiger,” Billy Horschel said. “But remember the Internationals lost one or two matches they should have won and that made a difference.”

Former European Ryder Cupper Graeme McDowell watched most of the singles matches.

“This week raised the health and sponsorship value of the Presidents Cup. The week was very interesting,” McDowell said. “It was fun watching and usually I watch like 10 shots in a day, and last night I watched probably 110 shots.”

“I went to sleep and watched the highlights this morning,” Bubba Watson said.

Greg Norman, who played for the Internationals in that side’s lone Presidents Cup victory back in 1998 (when the matches were also played at Royal Melbourne), didn’t watch, but wasn’t too surprised the Americans rallied in singles.

“You wouldn’t put it past them,” Norman said.